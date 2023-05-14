Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Japan’s new central bank boss has called for patience — a quality that seems to have deserted close followers of the world’s third-largest economy. Instead of being wedded to the idea that the first new boss in 10 years means a big shift in the price of money, interest-rate hawks would be well advised to absorb the overall message Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda is sending: policy isn’t going anywhere quickly.

Particularly outside Japan, many are still committed to the narrative — which predates Ueda’s nomination — that the BOJ is desperate to abandon the yield-curve control of his predecessor Haruhiko Kuroda, and will drop it at the first opportunity in a shift to higher interest rates.

To maintain this belief requires some reading of tea leaves, given how plainspoken Ueda has been on the need to stick to easy money. In launching a long-term review of policy, he’s further played down the likelihood of change. Nonetheless, markets briefly got excited last week when Ueda said he’ll end yield curve control — but perhaps missed (or ignored) the part of his remarks where he noted this will only happen when the bank has reached its 2% inflation target.

That’s obvious — when the job is done, the toolbox is put away. But the bank patently believes it has much more to do. It’s still committed not just to hitting 2%, but creating an environment in which rising prices are propelled by higher wages rather than imported costs. In a change that went under-reported at last month’s meeting, the bank explicitly linked its goal to increasing salaries, saying it aimed to reach 2% “in a sustainable and stable manner, accompanied by wage increases.” This is borrowed from Kuroda, but had not previously been included in the statement.

The rise of such language to set expectations has been among the more consequential developments in economic policy the past few decades: The idea that officials could produce desired outcomes by conveying their intent months or even years in advance. Ueda himself pioneered the use of forward guidance in Japan during his first term on the board from 1998 to 2005.

It worked best after the Global Financial Crisis, when inflation was very low and borrowing costs could be projected with a degree of confidence over a pretty long horizon. Guidance, which could also describe the economic circumstances that would trigger a shift, succeeded most during the periods of quantitative easing that began in the US and Europe after the 2008 crackup and the euro debt crisis.

Though the policy has taken some hits in the past 18 months as accelerating inflation made pronouncements of weeks or even days ago inoperable, the legacy remains: Almost every word and sentence construction is scrutinized. So when the BOJ deployed “patiently” rather than “persistently” in its English translation, it created a stir among the economists and investors who parse every utterance.

But by zeroing in one tiny aspect, the overall picture is obscured. Pretty much everything Ueda has had to say since being picked as Kuroda’s successor should dispel the idea that a change in personnel means a change in policy. Look to the summary of opinions expressed at Ueda’s first meeting, released last week; while we don’t know which member made what remark, the document itself is edited by the governor.

It includes multiple comments noting the need to watch wage increases into 2024 and beyond. The BOJ is aware, unlike many commentators on the spring shunto pay talks, of the risk that this year’s salary bump was a one-time event to assuage workers hit by inflation. And perhaps the most striking comment was this: “The risk of missing a chance to achieve the 2% target due to a hasty revision to monetary easing is much more significant than the risk of the inflation rate continuing to exceed 2%.”

No one is more aware of that risk than Ueda, who dissented when the BOJ prematurely lifted rates in 2000. He’ll know that fate has handed him a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to break Japan of the deflationary mindset that has hung over it for a generation. It might be the last such opportunity. Hence, he chose to kick the can down the road through his policy review.

Visiting Japan last week, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde told broadcaster NHK that Ueda’s examination of past policy was a great idea. Lagarde is no stranger to reviews, nor is Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. During the pandemic, both institutions undertook self-evaluations that allowed for looser policy, not the opposite scenario that many are projecting on Ueda.

Neither talked too much about those adjustments now that elevated prices have been declared public enemy No. 1. They provided the intellectual justification for prolonged easing just as the conditions were developing for an inflation breakout. The BOJ examination will take at least a year. It would be unfortunate if its reflection gave fodder for hawks just when cooling inflation and a global slowdown warranted a return to less restrictive interest rates. We’ll have to patient for, to borrow a word of guidance from the Greenspan Fed, a considerable period.

