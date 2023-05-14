Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Penny Mordaunt was disappointed to be given the job of leader of the House of Commons and lord president of the Privy Council. After all, she came a strong third in the race to succeed Boris Johnson (Liz Truss gave her the job and then Rishi Sunak kept her in place). The third most popular Conservative in the party might have expected an appointment to one of the great offices of state — perhaps the Home Office or the Foreign Office. The work of the leader of the House is rather mundane: organizing parliamentary affairs and performing peculiar ceremonies.

But one of those peculiar ceremonies proved to be her remaking: carrying the silver-gilt sword of state — a symbol of royal authority — during King Charles III’s coronation. Mordaunt performed her job with rare style. She wore a striking teal colored dress embroidered with ferns and a matching hat (she declined the privy councilor’s uniform that her all-male predecessors had worn to past coronations). She held the 3.6 kilogram sword for 51 minutes at a right angle to her body, her face impassive and the sword perfectly still, before exchanging it for the lighter jeweled sword of offering, representing the protection of good and the punishment of evil.

She drew admiring reviews from across the political spectrum. Nigel Farage, the former UK Independence Party leader, said that she looked like a “Roman goddess.” Emily Thornberry, the Labour party’s shadow attorney-general, said that she “stole the show,” a pretty big compliment given that the star, Charles, has been preparing for this moment for 74 years. One fan was moved to write a poem about the penny being mightier than the sword.

The bookmakers slashed Mordaunt’s odds of becoming the next Conservative leader. She gave several interviews about how she had prepared for her role: press-ups to strengthen her arms and “a couple of painkillers” that morning to get her through. Had Boris still been prime minister, the sword-carrying role would have gone to Mordaunt’s predecessor, Jacob Rees-Mogg.

The fuss about the ceremonial sword has inevitably produced some tutting from the serious minded. Is Britain really going to choose its next prime minister on the basis of the ability to carry a heavy sword? Isn’t this the stuff of a Monty Python sketch rather than a serious modern country?

Yet vivid moments matter in politics much more than elaborate position papers: Ronald Reagan turbo-charged his 1980 presidential bid when he declared “I am paying for this microphone”; George W. Bush turned-around a faltering performance after the Sept. 11 attacks when he seized the bullhorn during a visit to Ground Zero and declared to rescue workers: “I can hear you. The rest of the world hears you.” At the very least such moments give the public an excuse to focus on a politician they had ignored or to take another look at one they had dismissed.

Mordaunt is a hard-to-define figure in today’s highly polarized Tory politics. She supported Brexit in 2016 and wears her love of the armed services on her sleeve. On the other hand, she’s also a social liberal who declared that “trans women are women” when she was minister for equality (a stance that the party’s right used against her during her leadership campaign). In the aftermath of the vote to leave the EU, when her fellow Brexiteers mobilized to consolidate their success, she focused instead on bringing a badly divided country back together. “Swivel-eyed” she is not.

Her 2021 book-cum-policy-manifesto, Greater: Britain after the Storm (co-written with the PR guru Chris Lewis), suggests that she supports an odd mishmash of policies that combine Edmund Burke’s commitment to reform in order to preserve and Tony Blair’s managerialism; she’s also adept at flag-waving and eating large British breakfasts. She is the very opposite of Liz Truss who got all her ideas from one intellectual tradition — free-market conservatism — and, indeed, one think tank, the Institute of Economic Affairs. Mordaunt is aware that the UK faces problems big and small: that the Palace of Westminster is out of touch with the country, and that there is a mismatch between school hours and teenage cycadean rhythms. She also tries to find solutions from a variety of sources.

The one thread running through all this is her commitment to the “just-about-managing” class of Britons. Mordaunt doesn’t come from the privileged world of former Prime Minister David Cameron, who gave her her first job in politics, and from Boris Johnson, who sacked her as Secretary of State for Defense. Her mother died of cancer when she was 15 and Mordaunt became her younger brother’s primary caregiver. She worked her way through college and university, including a spell as a magician’s assistant.

She is the Member of Parliament for Plymouth North — a down-at-heel seaside town that is home to a naval base and the large, mainly white population that grew up around it. By dint of hard work and instinctive sympathy with the values of the constituents of North Plymouth, she’s converted it from a Labour stronghold when she first ran unsuccessfully in 2005 to a solid Tory seat .

She understands that the just-about-managing are not only short of material goods but also pride in their lives and environment. Her projects as MP include doing up crumbling historical buildings and reviving a local lido as well as supporting North Plymouth food banks.

The military is at the heart of her constituency — and her own. Her paratrooper father named her after the MMS Penelope. Her decision to remain a Naval Reservist after she was named Defense Secretary raised hackles because she was simultaneously the most senior and most junior person in any meeting of officers.

Mordaunt’s other great asset is her can-do, game-for-a-laugh personality. She’s far from a joker figure like Boris Johnson, not least because she actually cares about other people. But she’s not a buttoned-up Theresa May either. She once performed two spectacular bellyflops in a televised diving program called “Splash,” which was surely much more painful than carry an oversized sword. But she’s also capable of dignity, as her performance in the coronation underlined. In parliamentary debate, she can be pyrotechnic. In one of her best performances, she eviscerated Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader (and a possible replacement for Keir Starmer) for her tedious habit of demonizing all Tories as heartless toffs.

Mordaunt’s sword-driven prominence has inevitably launched a debate whether she has the chops to succeed Sunak if the Tories are defeated in the next election (their dismal performance in the recent local elections suggest they will be). Her biggest practical problem is that she lacks an obvious base in the party. Mordaunt is lots of people’s second choice but no faction’s darling.

That might be spun into an advantage. The biggest danger facing the party is that it will degenerate into a contemporary version of the Jacobites — the hapless followers of the Catholic king James II, who fled into exile in 1688 — fixated on how Brexit was betrayed and even willing to bring Johnson back. Her critics worry that she lacks the intellectual bandwidth to be the leader. But even if this is true, there are many forms of intelligence that matter in politics other than the academic, not least animal cunning. Prime ministers have arguably underused her in the past in part because she seems to be permanently on maneuvers, as the Tories put it.

This debate is as premature as it is irresistible. The more urgent question is whether Mordaunt should be given a more prominent role in the Conservative machine. Sunak needs to pay attention to her instincts and some of her arguments. Mordaunt’s people — the white working class —will be the battleground of the next election. She understands their mixture of pride and frustration better than anybody in his cabinet. She runs counter to the claim — certainly central to the election campaign — that the Tories are the party of billionaires. And she is capable of scrambling many of the ideological fixities that bedevil the current political debate. A party in trouble should make as much use as possible of such deft swordplay.

Adrian Wooldridge is the global business columnist for Bloomberg Opinion. A former writer at the Economist, he is author, most recently, of "The Aristocracy of Talent: How Meritocracy Made the Modern World."

