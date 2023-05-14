Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Every capitalist wants to talk up the companies they hold, including the Chinese government. State-owned enterprises are back in the spotlight. Last November, the most senior securities regulator urged investors to explore stock “valuation with Chinese characteristics,” in a key-note speech widely understood to be aimed at helping to boost sentiment for listed SOEs and reverse their losing trend. In March, the government adjusted the performance evaluation methods for its largest firms to include metrics such as operating cash ratio and return on equity. These companies will be benchmarked against world-class businesses in terms of value creation, Beijing has pledged.

The stock market seems to be fired up. An index that tracks a basket of SOEs rose more than 30% this year. US-sanctioned China Mobile Ltd., which went public in Shanghai in early 2022, became the mainland’s most valuable company in April. Last week, state lenders had a wild ride, adding as much as $166 billion in market capitalization.

What’s driving this trading frenzy? After three years of Covid Zero that induced citywide lockdowns, have the Chinese become so enamored by the power of the state that they will invest in whatever is advocated by top officials?

I doubt it. Most likely, domestic investors are just looking for a safe haven while figuring out if China’s business activities can recover.

The path back to economic prosperity is long and winding. In April, manufacturing dipped back into contraction territory. Statistics that came out of the Golden Week, the long public holiday in early May, were mixed at best. People traveled — 274 million visitor trips were recorded over five days, 19% above pre-Covid 2019. But tourism revenue stayed flattish, prompting fears of a consumption downgrade. Profits at listed firms grew only 2.2% in the first quarter after the government’s abrupt reopening in December.

Meanwhile, there is a lot of liquidity floating around. Thanks to the central bank easing its monetary policy, a broader measure of money supply has been growing in double-digits for a year. But there is no inflation, and an economic rebound is elusive.

All that money has to go somewhere, and some state firms can be a good place. SOEs are cheap, and may boost dividends to fill Beijing’s fiscal coffers.

Banks, for instance, are not at all worried about the kind of customer exodus experienced by some regional lenders in the US. On the contrary. After incurring losses in wealth management products they invested in late last year, households fled to the safety of term deposits. In fact, the industry is feeling so secure that financial institutions have begun to slash deposit rates. It is a boost to their profit margins.

Not all SOEs are sought after, however. China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation, owned by one of the 98 key firms ultimately overseen by the State Council, has been heavily sold off since the Golden Week. The company had readied its stockpile for a blockbuster holiday, but duty-free sales on the resort island of Hainan, where the firm gets the bulk of its business, turned out 11% below the 2021 peak. So China Tourism’s operations were hit twice, by slowing revenue and bloated inventory.

In other words, Chinese investors still went through fundamental analysis and cherry picked at a time of ample liquidity and heightened economic uncertainty.

Warren Buffett, who is revered in China, has famously said that it is far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price. Right now, there are no economic wonders. But once the commerce activities pick up, the billions that went into SOE stocks will most likely liquidate and chase growth-oriented firms instead.

China has thrived under a different political system, so it thinks everything can be tweaked. But investing is a bit like physics — you can’t defy basic laws. Unless the SOEs improve their ROEs (returns on equity), smart money won’t stay for long.

