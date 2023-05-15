Federal safety regulators have directed a Tennessee manufacturer to recall air bag inflaters used in roughly 67 million vehicles over concerns that bits of metal could explode when the air bag is activated, creating an injury risk even in relatively minor crashes.
An automotive manufacturer refused a massive airbag recall. Now what?
The NHTSA wants ARC Automotive to recall airbag inflators affecting 67 million vehicles, citing the risk of flying metal linked to several injuries, including one death
This kind of request typically sparks a recall, experts say. But ARC Automotive refused, instead accusing the regulator of overstepping its authority while refuting the central conclusions underpinning the recall request.
Here’s what car-owners should know.