Britain’s warring Conservative and Labour parties unite around a single cause: both loathe the country’s third political force, the Liberal Democrats. Most of the media can’t make up its mind whether to mock the party, which has currently only 14 members of parliament — or ignore it altogether. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Yet the Lib Dems count for more than their current low representation suggests. Next year, the center party will become political kingmaker if, as seems highly likely, neither Labour nor the Conservatives win a majority in the general election. It’s a role it has played for more than a hundred years.

The centrists also matter in other ways beyond raw electoral calculation. At Westminster, the party stands for important but unfashionable causes — the defense of civil liberties and constitutional change — that don’t find a natural home with either of the two bigger parties.

Lib Dem influence may have already ensured that the Tories will be ejected from office. In last week’s local elections, tactical voting for opposition candidates brought about the Conservatives’ huge loss of more than 1,000 council seats. According to modelling for the Times newspaper by Ben Ansell, an Oxford University professor of politics, tactical voting now makes it “very, very, very hard for the Conservatives to win an outright majority.”

On another political model devised by public affairs consultants Bradshaw Advisory, the next election will also produce a hung parliament. Labour is predicted to win 313 seats and the Tories 229. That leaves Labour 13 seats short of an overall majority and the Lib Dems holding the balance of power. This arithmetic isn’t infallible — but it does suggest which way the political wind is blowing.

When neither of the big two parties commands a majority in the House of Commons, they are usually forced to turn to the political center for support. The Lib Dems have ruled out any agreement with a pro-Brexit Tory party after the next general election, while Labour won’t do deals with the Scottish Nationalists for fear of losing English votes. That leaves Labour and the third party as natural bedfellows.

So the times are propitious for a party which sits between the traditional left and right of British politics. After 13 years in power, the Tories are tired and fractious. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak may have proved he is adept at fire-fighting, but that doesn’t yet amount to a manifesto for a further five years of government. Next week, leading right-wingers are attending a National Conservative conference, a US based movement that promotes the nation state, anti-globalism and Christianity. It looks suspiciously like a program intended to be adopted following an electoral defeat.

Despite recent gains, Labour, led by Keir Starmer, has also failed to excite much genuine enthusiasm as the alternative to the Conservatives. The official opposition still lacks what one American president called “the vision thing.” Voters might welcome a moderate Lib-Lab coalition after years of Tory turbulence.

In fact, the prospect of coalition alarms some Lib Dem members, burnt by their last experience of power. They would prefer to back a minority Labour government in crucial votes over finance and confidence rather than take office. When the party propped up the Conservatives after 2010, the Lib Dems were all but wiped out as a political force five years later. Their base deserted them for supporting Tory economic austerity.

In the demonology of the main parties, opportunistic centrists lack political principles and play dirty, or at least indulge in highly selective politics. Sometimes that’s true on the ground away from Westminster. The Lib Dems, for instance, support housing development in the Labour-voting industrial north and campaign against it in the leafy Tory southern shires where they have been recently piling up votes.

Tory media polemicists also prove to their own satisfaction that the Lib Dems shouldn’t even exist — the party is merely a moderate extension of Labour, a center-left stalking horse for their voters. Many columnists on the left would like the party to be absorbed by Labour, too. However, the Lib Dem party obstinately refuses to die, although its electoral fortunes have swung so often from boom to bust that its own leader failed to save her parliamentary seat at the last general election.

Yet there is a traditional place for a Liberal voice in UK politics. The party was the first to champion British membership of the European Community and the last to accept Brexit. It is resolutely internationalist in outlook. It consistently advocates decentralization of the overmighty UK state, too, and challenges knee-jerk law-and-order legislation passed in the wake of populist outrage.

Personally, I have little time for environmental extremists who block the roads and make it impossible for commuters to go about their daily business. Nor did the republicans who attempted to disrupt King Charles III’s coronation elicit my sympathy. But it is hard not to feel a twinge of anxiety at the battery of legislation passed to limit the rights of demonstrators. As one of those arrested last weekend complained, “the police have dreamt up a new offence — ‘being in the vicinity of protesters’.” The Lib Dems give voice to our doubts.

The critics also happen to be behind the times. Political diversity is back. New voices have risen to challenge the party duopoly in recent decades. Nationalists in Scotland and Wales have come to the fore. In parliament, one highly articulate Green MP has become an effective champion for environmental issues. Parties of the nationalist right challenge the Tories. The Lib Dems are at ease in this political eco-system.

The party, however, shouldn’t start counting its chickens. In the 1980s, one Liberal leader became a national joke after telling his followers “to go home and prepare for government.” The Liberals duly flopped. On the back of even better local and European election results in May 2019, the Lib Dems got more than 50 per cent of the vote. Fighting under the vulgar but eye-catching slogan “Bollocks to Brexit,” some Lib Dems even dreamt of putting the first member of their tribe into No. 10 since the good old days of the 1920s. The party — not helped by its leader’s pledge to reverse Brexit without a referendum — was trounced at the subsequent election.

Still, two persuasive arguments remain for the existence of a third party: they are called Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn. If the Conservatives and Labour can elect such bizarre leaders, there will always be a need for a Lib Dem alternative.

