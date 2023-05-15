GOP rejected White House effort to close tax loopholes in debt ceiling talks

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The White House recently gave congressional Republican leaders a list of proposals to reduce the deficit by closing tax loopholes during negotiations over the federal budget and the debt ceiling. But Republican negotiators rejected every item, according to three people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe confidential deliberations.

On a phone call last week, senior White House officials floated about a dozen tax plans to reduce the deficit as part of a broader budget agreement with House Republicans, including a measure aimed at cryptocurrency transactions and another for large real estate investors, two of the people said. They were all swiftly rejected by the GOP aides on the call, the people said.

There is a sense of urgency in the negotiations, as the Treasury Department has said the debt ceiling must be raised soon or the government could run out of money to pay all of its bills as soon as June 1.

The negotiations are being led by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), in addition to White House officials. Spokespeople for the White House, McConnell and McCarthy did not immediately return requests for comment.

The GOP’s rejection of the White House proposals — which has not previously been reported — reflects the near-unanimous opposition among congressional Republicans to using higher revenue to rein in the federal debt.

Republicans have characterized rising debt as an existential threat to the country’s future and economic health, aggressively seeking to leverage the nation’s borrowing limit — which must be raised to avoid a potential financial catastrophe — to force through trillions of dollars in spending cuts as a solution. The White House would prefer to cut into the debt with targeted tax increases.

The budget package under discussion could include new limits on federal spending, as well as clawing back unspent pandemic aid money and a package of permitting reforms designed to unleash domestic energy production, according to multiple reports confirmed by two other people familiar with the matter, who also spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private negotiations. Lawmakers have until sometime in early June to raise the nation’s spending limit.

Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.), a leader of the House GOP’s moderate faction, told reporters Thursday that House Republicans have only two “red lines” in negotiations, one of which is that the deal not include tax increases. (The other is for a debt ceiling increase to not be “clean,” meaning Republicans will insist on some concessions.)

The White House proposals to close a cryptocurrency-related tax loophole and a real estate loophole had been previously proposed by the administration. The cryptocurrency proposal would ensure that investors could not claim a loss on an asset that they then quickly repurchased — a rule that already exists for stocks and other assets. Similarly, the real estate proposal sought by the White House would prevent investors from deferring taxes on swaps of property — similar to a rule for stock trades.

The real estate plan and cryptocurrency rule changes would probably raise about $40 billion in new tax revenue, compared with the $4.8 trillion in spending cuts Republicans are seeking to shrink the deficit.

“Both of these proposals close loopholes — they close opportunities for taxpayers to reduce their tax liability artificially,” said Steve Rosenthal, a senior fellow at the Tax Policy Center, a nonpartisan think tank. “Outside the affected industries, I don’t think anyone feels as a tax policy matter that either are defensible.”

The House passed legislation last month that would raise the debt ceiling and force spending cuts. The bill would also abolish billions in clean-energy tax subsidies approved by the Biden administration — subsidies that some experts say clearly resemble business tax cuts, which means the effect of the GOP legislation would be to eliminate those cuts and raise more revenue. That bill would also eliminate billions of dollars in new IRS funding designed to help the agency pursue tax cheats.

Policy experts sharply diverge on the extent to which new revenue is needed to reduce the deficit. Congressional Republicans have been adamant that the deficit was caused by rising spending, pointing to trillions of dollars in higher federal outlays during the pandemic.

“Despite the federal government collecting as much in taxes from American families as at any point in our history, federal spending is rising even faster and our debt is soaring,” McCarthy and other GOP leaders said in a statement this spring. “This is a spending problem, not a revenue problem.”

Liberals have contested that premise. The Center for American Progress, a center-left think tank, found in a recent report that debt as a percent of the U.S. economy would be falling without the tax cuts initiated by the two most recent Republican presidents. Revenue has been significantly lower than nonpartisan forecasters projected before the tax cuts.

“The debt ratio is increasing because of tax cuts, not spending, so taxes should be part of any deal around the debt,” said Bobby Kogan, the report’s author.

Paul Kane contributed to this report.

