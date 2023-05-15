Delaware panel bumps up revenue forecast for this year, lowers estimate for next

DOVER, Del. — A state panel has boosted Delaware’s government revenue forecast but lowered its estimate for the fiscal year starting July 1.
For fiscal 2024, the panel reduced its estimate by about $51 million compared to the March forecast. The change was due to a $71 million decline in estimated dividend and interest income, partially offset by a slight uptick in corporate income tax projections.
Members of the legislature’s budget-writing committee will use the latest estimates as they begin marking up Democratic Gov. John Carney’s proposed $5.5 billion general fund operating budget for next year. That’s an increase of more than 7% over the current year, and does not include a one-time “supplemental appropriation” of $325 million for the operating budget.