DeSantis might have met his match in Disney’s Iger as both sides dig in

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bob Iger was getting restless. It was late February 2022, and Iger was only a few weeks into his retirement after a storied career running the Walt Disney Co. He’d orchestrated deals to bring Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars to Disney. Disney’s share price more than quintupled under him. And he’d rarely shied away from fights on social issues he felt were important. In 2016, he was credited with helping persuade Georgia’s governor to veto an anti-LGBTQ bill when Disney threatened to stop filming in the state. A year later, he cited his concerns about climate change when he quit President Donald Trump’s business advisory council.

Now, Iger was sitting on the sidelines watching Florida lawmakers consider a new piece of legislation called the Parental Rights in Education bill. Critics had already labeled it “don’t say gay,” because the bill would prohibit classroom discussions involving sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades. The bill seemed to have little to do with Disney’s theme parks in Orlando. Still, Disney’s army of lobbyists in Florida kept an eye on the legislation.

Advertisement

The risk to Disney appeared so remote that top executives at Disney’s headquarters in Burbank, Calif., were still in the dark about the issue, according to a person familiar with the company’s thinking who spoke on the condition of anonymity to disclose corporate discussions.

“It was on no one’s radar,” said this person.

Then, on Feb. 24, 2022, Iger tweeted.

“If passed, this bill will put vulnerable, young LGBTQ people in jeopardy,” Iger wrote.

Iger’s tweet caught many in the Florida government and Disney’s headquarters by surprise. It suddenly set in motion an epic clash between two Florida powerhouses — Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Disney World, an economic engine that employs 75,000 people and attracts 50 million visitors per year. This dispute began with a contentious education bill, but, like a Magic Kingdom roller coaster, has taken numerous twists and turns in the past 15 months, picking up speed and intensity along the way.

Advertisement

And what started as DeSantis vs. Disney is now seen by many as DeSantis vs. Iger.

The stakes for both sides seem higher than ever. DeSantis is eyeing a run for the White House. He often needles Disney in his speeches. Iger is back in control of Disney after seeing its share price drop 40 percent in his absence. The spat with DeSantis “had become a major distraction” for Iger as he tries to revive Disney’s fortunes, according to a former company official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal business matters. And Disney recently sued the DeSantis administration, claiming the company is the victim of a “targeted campaign of government retaliation.”

Florida Republicans countered by passing even more Disney-specific laws, including one that will, for the first time, require state inspection of Disney’s monorail system.

Advertisement

“DeSantis views this as a fight he can’t afford to lose,” said one person familiar with the governor’s inner circle who spoke on the condition of anonymity to detail private conversations.

“Iger never loses,” said Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a Yale management professor. “He won’t miss his moment when it comes up.”

The feud, in many ways, started with Iger’s tweet.

Many Disney employees were thrilled by Iger’s tweet, believing the company should have taken a more public stand against the bill.

Iger’s missive made it hard for Disney to work behind the scenes on the Florida legislation. It cast a spotlight on Disney’s silence. And it made Disney’s then-CEO, Bob Chapek, look weak.

Iger had long loomed over Chapek, his handpicked successor. Chapek took over the CEO’s role just as the pandemic was about to crush the theme park industry and shutter TV and film production. Iger stayed on for nearly two years as executive chairman overseeing Disney’s creative content, leaving that role at the end of December 2021.

Advertisement

Chapek finally talked publicly about the Florida bill on March 7 — 11 days after Iger did so. He sent a memo to Disney cast members — as its workers are known — that downplayed the importance of saying anything (“corporate statements do very little to change outcomes or minds”) while also asking cast members to not “mistake a lack of a statement for a lack of support.”

But that is exactly how LGBTQ groups and workers viewed it.

Iger, along with Disney, declined to comment for this story. Chapek could not be reached for comment.

DeSantis’ office responded to a request for comment with a short statement.

“Disney should accept that it must live under the same rules as everyone else,” DeSantis spokesman Jeremy Redfern said, in part, in a statement.

With Iger’s tweet and Chapek’s reluctant entry into the debate, DeSantis suddenly had a massive corporate punching bag as his national brand was growing. He lashed out after Chapek’s statement, saying state policy would be “based on the best interest of Florida citizens, not on the musing of woke corporations.”

Advertisement

After DeSantis signed the education bill into law at the end of March 2022, Disney responded with a pledge to get the law repealed or struck down by a judge.

“You‘re going to marshal your company’s might to attack the parents of Florida?” DeSantis said. “We view that as provocative.”

The fight was on.

Disney appeared to be back on its heels for much of 2022 as DeSantis continued pummeling the company, both in speeches and through legislation. In November, Disney’s board made a surprise move to replace Chapek. Iger was back as CEO.

Iger had lots to do, including fixing Florida.

DeSantis initially ramped up the pressure. In February, the Republican-controlled statehouse replaced a Disney-controlled special tax district with one controlled by the governor. DeSantis took the opportunity to blast a “woke Burbank corporation.”

Advertisement

But Iger’s Disney appeared to have preempted DeSantis’ plan. At the last moment, the prior tax district board had locked down Disney’s development rights and given the company veto power over any property changes. And Disney appeared to be thumbing its nose at the governor with a contract clause that said the new deal would last for 21 years after “the death of the last survivor of the descendants of King Charles III” — perhaps a century, far longer than the current controversy would last.

The new board appeared close to powerless.

DeSantis and his supporters were furious. The governor called for a state investigation. That same day, Iger used Disney’s annual shareholders meeting to label DeSantis’s actions as “not just anti-business, but anti-Florida.” The Florida governor had not backed Disney into a corner. In Iger, force was being met with force.

Advertisement

Iger also gave a sense of how he viewed the fight over Florida’s education bill. He said Disney didn’t need to weigh in on every social issue and there were even times “when I actually believe we shouldn’t.” But he pointed to companies that spoke out on social issues in the Civil Rights era and during World War II. “Those that stood in silence in some ways still carry the stain of indifference,” Iger said.

Three days later, DeSantis gave a talk to a friendly audience at Hillsdale College, the conservative liberal arts schools in Michigan.

He was promoting his new autobiography, which includes an entire chapter devoted to Disney — but mentions Iger by name just once, almost as an aside.

“Once Disney declared war on Florida’s families,” DeSantis wrote, “it was clear to me that the company’s executives in Burbank had not considered the lack of real leverage that Disney has over the State of Florida.”

Advertisement

At Hillsdale, he was asked to respond to complaints from Big Tech and Disney that he was using his political power to mess with them.

“Well, Disney is a joke …” DeSantis said, skipping right past Big Tech to zero in on the Magic Kingdom, launching into a nearly three-minute soliloquy retracing the past year’s clash with Disney.

He threatened to unravel the company’s plans for its Florida theme parks and pursue new hotel taxes and road tolls.

“They can keep trying to do things, but ultimately we’re going to win on every single issue involving Disney, I can tell you that,” he said, to applause.

Disney was listening. The threat of new taxes and tolls were alarming. Days later, DeSantis tossed out the idea of giving the state new powers over ride safety inspections at Disney World, including its monorail system. (State lawmakers in early May passed a bill creating new state monorail inspections — 52 years after Disney’s monorail opened.) DeSantis also raised the possibility of locating a new state prison near the theme park.

In late April, DeSantis’ tax district declared Disney’s development agreements void. And Disney went to court, alleging government interference in its contracts and retribution for expressing opinions that the governor’s team didn’t like.

“Disney regrets that it has come to this,” the complaint dryly notes.

“The mouse brought in the big guns,” said Dave Aronberg, a state attorney in Palm Beach County and former Democratic state senator. “The problem with DeSantis’ case is that he and his supporters never tried to hide their true intentions. You can’t do any of this in retaliation.”

Jeff Brandes, a former Republican state representative who was the lone GOP member to vote against dissolving Disney’s special tax district last year, said he thinks everyone probably wishes the fight would just go away.

It’s been good for DeSantis, keeping his name in the national conversation, Brandes said. But he “got himself into something that he doesn’t know how to get out of.”

And Iger’s Disney gets a win because it looks like they’re standing up for its employees and fighting back.

But, Brandes said, he imagines the court case will get dragged out and in a couple of years Florida will have a new governor who “might not have the same vision that DeSantis has for picking this fight.”

“And so everybody moves on,” he said.

GiftOutline Gift Article