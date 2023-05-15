Arlington Asset Investment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. — MCLEAN, Va. — Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) on Monday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its first quarter.
The investment company posted revenue of $14 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $5.7 million.
The company’s shares closed at $2.60. A year ago, they were trading at $3.44.
