Bellerophon Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WARREN, N.J. — WARREN, N.J. — Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $2.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The drug and medical device developer posted revenue of $5.6 million in the period.
Bellerophon Therapeutics shares have climbed ninefold since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $8.71, increasing tenfold in the last 12 months.
