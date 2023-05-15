Cara: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

STAMFORD, Conn. — STAMFORD, Conn. — Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) on Monday reported a loss of $26.7 million in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 53 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $6.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $4.14. A year ago, they were trading at $8.40.

