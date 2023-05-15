There are a few pandemic habits we’ve embraced IRL: Zoom meetings, QR codes, hand sanitizer. Not so much the ghost kitchen, an innovation that promised to change the world, but has shaken out to be more a thing of quarantine folklore than a reliable business.
Why? Turns out people never really stopped going to drive-thrus and missed dining out while in quarantine. Quick service restaurant traffic has returned to its pre-pandemic pace; dine-in spots are recovering but still lag behind 2019 levels, according to a JLL Inc. report released last month. Pricier groceries are driving people to fast food. Wendy’s is investing in its late-night menus this summer, anticipating a pickup in traffic. Late-night customers are already back to pre-pandemic levels, and a lighter labor model has the potential to drive a lot in sales, said Penegor. All this is to say that the cost of running an empty delivery-only restaurant proved to be too high compared to the traditional fast food model.
As with many innovations, ghost kitchen services grew faster than food-ordering platforms could keep up with, leading to issues with transparency that ultimately turned customers off. There is really no way for people using a food-delivery app to know if Joe’s Sandwiches is the same as Jane’s Sandwiches, which offers delivery for the same items at higher prices. Big restaurant companies such as Chuck E. Cheese operate ghost kitchens under shell restaurants with different names, giving consumers the illusion of choice. Earlier this year, Uber’s food delivery service Uber Eats began pruning its app of thousands of restaurants that list multiple delivery options under different names but offer the same menu. It also now requires restaurant ghost kitchens to distinguish their virtual menu by at least 50% from their parent menu. The lack of transparency also poses a problem for cities. It’s often difficult to enforce labor or health codes when it is unclear who is running the kitchen and because their unique business model challenges some cities’ permitting codes.
Of course, ghost kitchens do some good and fill a void in the restaurant industry. They typically operate out of undesirable retail spaces and they help restaurants keep the lights on. But as we emerge from the pandemic, their place in the recovery is precarious. The pandemic reminded us of a lot of basic things such as how to wash your hands (scrub with soap for 15 seconds or the time it takes to sing happy birthday) and that humans are social creatures. The convenience and speed of a good burger delivered to your home isn’t always worth more than a night at a sports bar with friends or family.
