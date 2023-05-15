Former Silicon Valley Bank CEO says no bank could have survived what it faced

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The former chief executive of failed Silicon Valley Bank plans to tell Congress on Tuesday that no bank could have survived its unprecedented deposit flight, which led to its closure by federal regulators and raised questions about the health of the U.S. financial system. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Gregory Becker, who was ousted as CEO two days after the bank collapsed, also plans to tell the Senate Finance Committee that he took “seriously” warnings from federal regulators that the bank needed to improve its internal management and controls. And he will defend SVB’s top executives against charges of incompetence.

“The leadership team and I made the best decisions we could with the facts, forecasts, and outside expert advice available to us at the time,” Becker plans to say, according to a copy of his written statement posted on the committee’s website.

His testimony comes less than three weeks after a Federal Reserve review of the bank’s collapse castigated its board and executive team for failing “to manage their risks.”

In early March, after what Becker’s written statement calls “rumors and misconceptions” about SVB’s health spread online, SVB lost $42 billion in deposits in a single day. Customers requested withdrawals of an additional $100 billion for the next day, which proved to be the bank’s last.

Over those two days, the bank suffered $142 billion in actual and requested withdrawals — a multiple of the previous largest bank run in U.S. history, which saw $19 billion leave Washington Mutual over 16 days in 2008, according to Becker’s testimony.

“I do not believe that any bank could survive a bank run of that velocity and magnitude,” he is expected to say.

Becker links the bank’s failure to government policies on spending and financial regulation. Government stimulus in response to the pandemic pumped nearly $5 trillion in new deposits into commercial banks while the Fed’s near-zero interest rates left the bank with few options to deploy the new funds other than to invest them in low-rate government securities, according to his statement.

The bank grew to $212 billion in assets by the end of 2021, almost three times what it held two years earlier.

Once SVB topped $100 billion in assets, it drew increased regulatory scrutiny as a large bank. SVB hired several experienced executives from institutions such as Citigroup and Bank of America to strengthen its risk-assessment team, while conducting a search for a new chief risk officer.

That post remained vacant for much of last year, with the new executive starting work only in December, according to Becker’s testimony.

By the end of last year, SVB had “roughly 1,000 people with all, or the majority, of their responsibilities focused on risk management of some type,” according to Becker’s statement.

During 2020 and 2021, SVB executives were reassured by Federal Reserve statements that rising inflation would prove “transitory,” allowing the central bank to keep interest rates low.

When inflation persisted and the Fed began raising rates in March 2022, SVB’s government securities rapidly began losing value. To bolster its fortunes, the bank desperately sought to raise additional capital in its final weeks.

Becker’s appearance on Capitol Hill on Tuesday follows the release last month of a Fed review, which identified numerous shortcomings by federal regulators and also had harsh words for SVB’s top executives.

“Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) failed because of a textbook case of mismanagement by the bank. Its senior leadership failed to manage basic interest rate and liquidity risk. Its board of directors failed to oversee senior leadership and hold them accountable,” said the report by Michael Barr, the Fed’s vice chair for supervision.

“I never envisioned myself or SVB being in this situation,” Becker plans to say.

