Vice files for bankruptcy, the latest digital-media pioneer to fall

The once high-flying Vice Media Group filed for bankruptcy protection Monday, kick-starting a court-supervised reorganization process that the company said in a statement would prepare it for a sale. The Chapter 11 filing follows successive rounds of grueling layoffs at the former media giant, which at one time was valued at more than $5 billion. But after its early success with a digital-first model — heralded as the industry’s future — Vice has struggled financially in recent years.

“To facilitate the sale, VICE has filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York,” the company said in a statement Monday. Executives said a consortium of potential buyers, including Fortress Investment Group and Soros Fund Management, had offered to purchase the company for about $225 million.

All of Vice’s individual brands, including Vice News, Refinery-29, and i-D, will continue to produce content throughout the filing process, the company said — adding that its international entities were not part of the court filing.

Executives said they hoped the accelerated sale process would allow them to continue paying employee salaries, protect the company’s business position and secure its long-term future. The goal is for the company to emerge “financially healthy” this summer, they said.

“We will have new ownership, a simplified capital structure and the ability to operate without the legacy liabilities that have been burdening our business. We look forward to completing the sale process in the next two to three months and charting a healthy and successful next chapter at VICE,” co-chief executive officers Bruce Dixon and Hozefa Lokhandwala said in the statement.

Shane Smith founded Vice as a magazine in 1994, before later expanding it into a digital behemoth whose skyrocketing traffic numbers at one stage eclipsed those of its more established competitors. The site’s journalism appealed to younger audiences, ages 18 to 35, who preferred to use their phones for news. Vice was also an early adopter of digital video journalism, producing documentaries on North Korea and interviews with cannibals.

Despite its digital-first focus that’s now the norm across the media landscape, Vice has struggled. Executives announced in April that they were cutting their popular television program “Vice News Tonight,” Reuters reported. Vice’s union projected that about 100 employees would be laid off as a result.

The bankruptcy filing comes one month after BuzzFeed, another digital-media pioneer, announced that it was shuttering its news division after 12 years. The site’s co-founder and chief executive blamed challenges stemming from BuzzFeed’s model of free digital journalism — including the covid pandemic, a “tech recession” and declining advertising revenue across the board.

