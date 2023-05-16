Allot Communications: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOD-HASHARON, Israel — HOD-HASHARON, Israel — Allot Communications Ltd. (ALLT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.4 million in its first quarter.
Allot Communications expects full-year revenue in the range of $110 million to $120 million.
The company’s shares closed at $2.80. A year ago, they were trading at $5.27.
