Allot Communications: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOD-HASHARON, Israel — HOD-HASHARON, Israel — Allot Communications Ltd. (ALLT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hod-Hasharon, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 21 cents per share.