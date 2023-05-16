Baidu Inc.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING — BEIJING — Baidu Inc. (BIDU) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $848 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The web search company posted revenue of $4.54 billion in the period.
Baidu Inc. shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 9% in the last 12 months.
