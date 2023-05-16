How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 5/16/2023

Most stocks fell on Wall Street after Home Depot warned of flagging sales, the latest discouraging signal for an economy under pressure.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 fell 26.38 points, or 0.6%, to 4,109.90.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 336.46 points, or 1%, to 33,012.14.
The Nasdaq composite fell 22.16 points, or 0.2% to 12,343.05.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 25.37 points, or 1.4%, to 1,736.18.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 14.18 points, or 0.3%.
The Dow is down 288.48 points, or 0.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 58.31 points, or 0.5%.
The Russell 2000 is down 4.67 points, or 0.3%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 270.40 points, or 7%.
The Dow is down 135.11 points, or 0.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,876.57 points, or 17.9%.
The Russell 2000 is down 25.06 points, or less than 1.4%.