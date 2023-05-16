How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 5/16/2023

Most stocks fell on Wall Street after Home Depot warned of flagging sales, the latest discouraging signal for an economy under pressure.

The S&P 500 lost 0.6% Tuesday, and more than four out of five stocks in the index closed lower. The Dow fell 1% and the Nasdaq slipped.

Home Depot said it’s seeing pressure across its business, and it cut its financial forecasts for the year. Retailers are under the microscope because resilient spending by households has been one of the main positives keeping the economy from sliding into a recession. Energy stocks also fell, while Big Tech limited the losses.