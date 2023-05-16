FTC sues to stop drugmaker Amgen from completing $27.8 billion deal

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Federal Trade Commission is asking a judge to block drugmaker Amgen’s proposed $27.8 billion deal to acquire a smaller rival, the regulator’s first challenge to a pharmaceutical merger in years as the Biden administration seeks to crack down on high drug prices. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Amgen’s bid to acquire Horizon Therapeutics was the biggest merger in the biotech world last year, as the California-based company seeks to replenish its pipeline of drugs in development to increase its future earnings. The companies don’t compete directly, leading analysts to believe the deal was likely to go through.

The FTC said Tuesday it filed a lawsuit in federal court aimed at blocking the merger. It claims that Amgen could leverage its existing blockbuster drugs to pressure insurance companies and industry middlemen into favoring the leading drugs made by Horizon, which treat thyroid eye disease and chronic refractory gout.

“Rampant consolidation in the pharmaceutical industry has given powerful companies a pass to exorbitantly hike prescription drug prices, deny patients access to more affordable generics, and hamstring innovation in life-saving markets,” Holly Vedova, FTC’s bureau of competition director, said in a statement Tuesday. “The FTC won’t hesitate to challenge mergers that enable pharmaceutical conglomerates to entrench their monopolies at the expense of consumers and fair competition.”

Amgen said it is disappointed by the FTC’s lawsuit and remains committed to buying Horizon. “The medicines offered by Amgen and Horizon generally treat different diseases and patient populations, and there are no overlaps of competitive concern,” Amgen said in a statement. The FTC’s claim “is entirely speculative and does not reflect the real world competitive dynamics behind providing rare-disease medicines to patients.”

The company’s shares declined less than 1 percent following FTC’s announcement.

The FTC’s action could have a chilling effect across the pharmaceutical industry, financial analysts said, as other large drugmakers seek to buy smaller rivals to fuel future growth. Amgen in particular has been a target of criticism from some in Congress, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who in January called on the FTC to scrutinize the merger over its past practices on drug pricing and patents.

“We assume Amgen will fight the FTC in court,” Matt Phipps, an analyst at William Cowen, wrote in a research note Tuesday, pointing out that Amgen needs additional drugs to boost its revenue and that it would be on the hook for a $974.4 million break-up fee to terminate the deal. In addition, he wrote, Amgen’s future deals “could face similar scrutiny, and a seller may be less likely to transact with Amgen” if the merger is blocked.

Amgen previously said it expected to close the deal in the first half of 2023. On Tuesday, the company said it now hopes to close by mid-December.

