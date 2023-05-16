130,000 Jeep Cherokees recalled because of fire risk

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Automaker Stellantis on Tuesday recalled more than 130,000 Jeep Cherokees because of a fire risk, and regulators are advising owners to park outdoors and away from structures. The announcement applies to certain Jeep Cherokees from model years 2014 through 2016; they had also been part of a 2015 recall due to a similar issue.

The vehicles are equipped with a powered liftgate on the hatchback trunk, and its electrical panel is vulnerable to water infiltration, said Stellantis, the parent company behind Chrysler and Jeep. That could cause an electrical short and fire regardless of whether the car is powered on.

Drivers should look out for inoperable power liftgates as an indication of a problem, the company said.

Vehicle owners can arrange free repairs by contacting their local dealership or call customer service at 800-853-1403 and reference Recall 49A.

Advertisement

The automaker has not yet developed a remedy for the fire risk, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said. Drivers whose cars were damaged because of the faulty parts are eligible for compensation.

SUVs repaired under the 2015 recall require new repairs, officials said. Owners of affected vehicles will be notified by mail beginning June 30.

FCA, formerly known as Fiat Chrysler, began an investigation of “an increasing trend in cargo compartment fires” in certain Cherokee vehicles in January 2022, according to a regulatory filing.

From July 2017 through January 2023, FCA identified 50 customer assistance records, 23 warranty claims and 21 field reports related to the liftgate defect, it reported to NHTSA.

The company said it was not aware of any accidents or injuries caused by the defect.

GiftOutline Gift Article