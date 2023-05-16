Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Why do billionaires bother with GAM Holding AG? The struggling Swiss asset manager is the subject of an activist campaign by French telecoms tycoon Xavier Niel. The battle is reminiscent of the adage about fights in academia: They get vicious because so little is at stake. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Niel follows the likes of George Soros and Mario Gabelli in dabbling in the stock. He’s opposing GAM’s agreed takeover by London-based Liontrust Asset Management Plc — at least on the current terms — and has the support of hedge fund veteran Albert Saporta and wealth manager Bruellan SA.

Sure, it is an uninspiring deal. But try finding a better alternative.

GAM imploded in 2018 amid an investigation into compliance failings by Tim Haywood, one of its star fund managers. Clients pulled their assets and haven’t returned. Funds under management are down to 23 billion Swiss francs ($21 billion) from 84 billion francs in 2017 (this excludes assets administered for third parties). That’s despite 40% of GAM funds performing in the top decile of their peer group, according to a Liontrust presentation on the proposed transaction. The situation is proof that investment prowess counts for little once you’ve lost trust.

GAM also shares the problem facing all active fund managers — being squeezed by passive funds on one side and alternative strategies like hedge funds on the other. That’s a driver for industry consolidation, with tie-ups offering opportunities to cut duplicate offices, systems and expertise, as well as to diversify away from conventional equity mandates.

Liontrust’s all-share offer crunches together bidder and target at their recent average share prices. The bid valued the Swiss firm at just 107 million Swiss francs — less than the market capitalization in December before Sky News reported the possibility of a sale, and only 12% above its value in April before Liontrust’s interest surfaced. The price is equivalent to 0.9 times GAM’s annualized “run-rate” revenue, a discount to UK-listed peers. And it’s just 0.5% of managed assets.

GAM shareholders essentially swap full exposure to any GAM recovery — or further deterioration — for a 13% stake in a more stable UK business. The buyer gets a thumping 66% increase in client funds and some enviable investment nous, while rebalancing its business so that equities drop from nearly three quarters to roughly half of managed assets.

Why are Niel and pals so upset? They assert that the deal undervalues GAM’s standalone prospects — the opportunity to restore its “best-in-class” reputation by prioritizing “higher value-added activities” and becoming more efficient.

But on the available evidence, it’s very hard to share this optimism about GAM’s independent future. The ungenerous terms reflect a business short of options. GAM has reported a net loss since 2021 and is forecast do the same this year and next.

Moreover, the firm appears to be under financial strain. At the year-end, it had just 23 million francs of consolidated available cash after setting aside regulatory liquidity. Liontrust is lending GAM £18 million ($22 million) ahead of the takeover, partly to help restructure the company prior to the deal completing. In the annual report, GAM’s directors concluded the company was a “going concern” but warned of “material uncertainty” around that status given the risk of market conditions worsening. Last week, GAM scrapped discretionary bonuses.

Doubtless there’s room to shave expenses further. But it’s hard to cut your way back to greatness: A recovery of this storied name must be predicated on its brand regaining credibility. That’s a huge gamble. Note that Liontrust isn’t planning to keep the name.

One way of forcing Liontrust higher could be a counterbid. The opportunity to buy active fund-management assets cheaply is one that must be tempting to entrepreneurs looking to roll-up smaller firms and reap scale economies. But if GAM carries such attractions, the market will surely do its job and an alternative will emerge.

The other would be for investors to make a credible threat they plan to reject the offer and favor GAM muddling on alone. The risk then is that Liontrust shareholders veto any sweetener. The transaction is weighing on the buyer’s share price as it is.

Niel has, of course, been a successful opportunist in the past. But unless he can explain more about his financial logic, securing a bonanza on this investment looks like a long shot.

