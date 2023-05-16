Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oh look. He’s back. This week’s well-I-never news is that James Anderson, who recently retired as the manager of Baillie Gifford’s £8.7 billion ($10.9 billion) flagship investment trust Scottish Mortgage, is returning to the fund management fray. He is to manage £500 million at a new firm chaired by former Chancellor George Osborne and backed by the Agnelli family.

This is clearly something of a step down in assets under management terms, and some might wonder about his timing. After all, Scottish Mortgage, where he made both his fame and his fortune with a style of extreme growth management (buying innovative disrupters at any price in both public and private markets), is no longer a must-have out-performer. Its share price is down a nasty 42% over the last two years. The growth-can’t-lose story — on which its success was based — has been tarnished by rising interest rates, and the private equity market Anderson relied on is also rather less hot than it was.

For a sense of exactly how less hot, take a quick look at the UK’s listed private equity (LPE) sector. Taken as a whole, the last 10 years have been terrific. The sector raised £86 billion in the 10 years to the end of 2021. In the decade to the end of April this year, those with records going back that long have returned an average of just over 300% (in net asset value terms), net of fees, against only 187% for the MSCI World index. For much of that time, the shares in the trusts traded at fairly minimal discounts to those net asset values. Much money was made by all.

But the last few years have been less spectacular. In mid-2022, the Federal Reserve came up with the first in its series of 0.75% hikes and the whole thing came tumbling down. Many LPE share prices have fallen 30% or more in the last two years, and the average discount to net asset value in the sector has widened from less than 15% in 2022 to a genuinely awful 35% today (according to Winterflood numbers). Go out and buy shares in even the very well-respected HGCapital Trust today, and you can — on the face of it at least — have £1 worth of assets for 80p. Go for the perhaps less respected Schroders Capital Global Innovation trust and you get £1 for 57p.

Sound like a bargain? Clearly there are investors who think so. Things have perked up (slightly) in the sector in the last few months. The share prices of UK LPE trusts are up an average of 5.7%. There’s a little bit of interest-rate optimism in there — the idea being the the Fed may soon pivot and offer markets a bit more certainty.

There’s also a firm belief among many investors that the last year represents nothing more than a short pause for the industry. Private-market returns outpace public-market returns over every time period, said Bain & Co. in their 2023 report on the sector. Private equity provides access to growth and to parts of the global economy that public markets can’t reach. The funds are also still jammed full of cash: At the end of last year, dry powder across the sector as a whole hit record levels of around $3.7 trillion, says Bain.

On the valuation side, there is little evidence that assets are incorrectly valued. The fact that they have not fallen as much as public company valuations have is the cause of much muttering (some of it from me) about how much more there is to come (and is the reason for the big LPE discounts, of course). But those who think big writedowns are inevitable are not looking at the evidence, suggests Bain. There is plenty to indicate that, if anything, funds tend to skew their valuations “towards the conservative.” Over the past decade, buyout funds have exited assets at valuations exceeding their last quarterly mark nearly 70% of the time, for example.

It is also worth remembering that, while there is a bias to technology in the sector, it is not necessarily the volatile kind — 88% of the tech investments in buyout funds are software a la “mostly mature SaaS enterprise businesses with stable cash flows.” There is no reason for the valuation of this kind of company to follow that of a FANG. HGCapital looks to have a portfolio that is a classic of the genre: It is, says Numis, focused on software and tech-enabled services firms that seek to automate dull tasks. Think tax, accounting and compliance. Add it up, and 2022 and 2023 look less like a perfect storm than “a tempest in a teapot,” according to Bain.

That might make it time for us all to turn to LPE. If the assets in them are correctly or even conservatively valued, they are a clear and present bargain. You get to buy the assets in the portfolio not just at asset values that are heavily discounted from those of two years ago — but also at a discount to those asset values themselves. Why wouldn’t you do that?

I’m not entirely convinced. It’s possible that the end of the low-interest-rate era has done irreparable damage to the sector (its rise has coincided very neatly with always-falling rates). You might also wonder why, if the LPE sector is so cheap, the directors don’t buy back their own shares — this would surely be an easy year to add value. It’s true too that that a good part of the LPE discounts are related to the outrageous fees some of them charge. Finally, there are some areas of the market you definitely want to avoid. Think the “nose bleed valuations” doing the rounds in late-stage venture capital, for example, says Alan Brierley at Investec.

All that said, it might be that “traditional private equity focused investment companies,” where valuations are more easily checked and portfolios are more mature, are worth looking at. HarbourVest Global Private Equity, NB Private Equity and Pantheon International are of particular interest, Brierly says. If you don’t look now, you might soon lose the chance to do so at all. Unlisted private equity might get there first.

Yes, private equity might soon be taking listed private equity private. “Given current discounts, and the quality and maturity profile of many of the portfolios, and with global private equity dry powder in excess of $2 trillion, we see a risk of corporate action here,” says Brierly.

Something for Anderson and Osborne to look at perhaps — if there are good portfolios knocking around at good discounts, buying them is surely easier than building new ones.

