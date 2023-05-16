Navy stadium is part of the community in Admiral Heights The Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium is a beloved view from Admiral Heights neighborhood in Annapolis, Md. (Peggy Cormary for The Washington Post)

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The most recognizable landmark in Admiral Heights is the 63-year-old stadium that boosts the population of the Annapolis neighborhood community by as much as 34,000 on days the U.S. Naval Academy football team takes the field, midshipmen march through the streets and jets roar overhead. The Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, just outside the community’s eastern border, is a beloved presence in Admiral Heights, a 625-house neighborhood about a mile from downtown Annapolis. Many residents have a personal attachment, as academy graduates or sponsors of current midshipmen.

Advertisement

“What makes it fantastic is so many residents have ties to the Naval Academy,” said Shivaugn Ahern, president of the Admiral Heights Improvement Association. “The stadium goes out of its way to be a partner and lets [the association] use their space for our meetings.”

Residents, regardless of how long they have lived in Admiral Heights, feel a similar attachment to their community. Some grew up here and returned to live near their childhood homes.

“It’s a close-knit neighborhood,” said Alderwoman Karma O’Neill, an Admiral Heights resident since 2004 who has served on the Annapolis City Council since 2021.

Admiral Heights was built on a 400-acre tobacco farm purchased in 1937 by Charles Steffey’s development company, Reliable Homes. He sold 80 acres to the Naval Academy Athletic Association to build the stadium on the eastern edge of the land. The stadium was completed in 1958 and Steffey directed his son, Jack, to oversee development of the remaining land. Jack Steffey, who still lives in the community, subdivided the property and named most of the streets after U.S. Navy admirals. The first homes sold for $13,000 in 1951.

Residents think of Admiral Heights as hiding in plain sight: It has charm, caring neighbors and is close to the Annapolis Historic District and local business areas, including Westfield Mall, which is less than three miles away.

“It’s a neighborhood that’s really unique in Annapolis. It’s considered outside of downtown, but it’s not in the country,” said Ahern, a resident since 2020. “I think it’s wonderful. I love it. I have never lived in a place with as many kind people.”

Advertisement

The proximity to the stadium and the academy is financially beneficial for some homeowners.

“A lot of people purchase those homes because they can rent them out for football games or Commissioning Week,” said June Steinweg, a real estate agent with Long & Foster and president of the Anne Arundel County Association of Realtors.

Cindy Radulovich and her husband, Patrick Smiley, said they like the proximity to Route 50 and Interstate 97 to get to Washington or Baltimore fairly easily. They also like having businesses nearby.

Others appreciate the access to Weems Creek. The community association maintains two waterfront properties. Dewey Dock in Heineman Park is used for fishing, swimming and canoe and kayak launches. Halsey Park has a large lawn and picnic area, the site of many neighborhood events.

Advertisement

“We love access to the dock and have a canoe,” Radulovich said.

Having so many amenities nearby is on top of a strong sense of camaraderie, Smiley said.

“Everyone is super friendly,” he said. “In the blizzard in January 2010, we met a lot of folks. We were all shoveling snow and having snow parties.”

Those residents come from a variety of backgrounds and professions, which adds to the appeal.

“It’s a melting pot of the area,” O’Neill said. “I think that’s what makes it unique.”

Membership to the community association is $50 a year.

Living there: Last year, 31 houses sold in Admiral Heights, ranging from $390,000 to $974,000, Steinweg said. Two houses are on the market: a split-level with three bedrooms and two baths for $675,000 and a two-story house with four bedrooms and two baths for $630,000.

Boundaries: Admiral Heights is bordered by Weems Creek to the north, Schley Road to the northeast, Farragut Road to the east, Cedar Park Road to the south and Halsey Road to the west. Cedar Park Road continues into a cul-de-sac with Halsey Road, so there is no entrance to the neighborhood off Admiral Drive.

Schools: Germantown Elementary School; Wiley H. Bates Middle School; Annapolis High School.

Transit: The orange and blue lines stop at New Carrolton Metro station, about 21 miles away. Dillon’s Bus Service provides commuter service to Washington on the 220 line from Rowe Boulevard and Taylor Avenue, next to the stadium. Annapolis Transit runs several lines adjacent to Admiral Heights.