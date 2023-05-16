Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

How do you choose which movie to see? Which fridge to buy? Which wine to drink? In a world of superabundance, consumers have long turned to recommendation brands that sift, sort, select and reject according to their own (often opaque) standards. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But the tectonics of recommendation are shifting fast. The old guard of Pedestal Brands is giving way to a new breed of Curation Brands, VIPicks, Snitch Brands and TikTokers. To say nothing of Artificial Intelligence — which threatens to level the entire recommendation landscape, for good and ill.

How you choose which holiday to book, or book to read, may never be the same.

Twilight of the Pedestal Brands

Pedestal brands exist to elevate (and occasionally castigate) the work of others.

Most awards organizations — from the Oscars to the Booker Prize — are Pedestal Brands, as are the myriad professional and cultural associations — from the Royal Institute of British Architects to the Ordre des Palmes Académiques.

It’s not uncommon for Pedestal Brands to become as, if not more, famous than their subjects. (What’s better known: the work of Cordell Hull, Rigoberta Menchú Tum and Shirin Ebadi, or the Nobel Peace Prize they won?) Nor it is unusual for Pedestal Brands to dominate their field. According to James English, in 2000 more film prizes were awarded than feature films made.

And occasionally individual critics acquire pedestalic powers. Usually this depends on the imprimatur of the masthead — notably, for Americans, the books editor, theater critic and restaurant critic of The New York Times. But once in a while, critics become household names (Siskel & Ebert) or legends in their own libraries (Edmund Wilson; Harold Bloom; F. R. Leavis).

Perhaps the archetypal Pedestal Brand is the Michelin Guide which, 123 years after its creation, can still “make” restaurants and chefs across the globe, as Joël Robuchon, winner of 31 stars, confirmed to Food & Wine in 2017:

“With one Michelin star, you get about 20% more business. Two stars, you do about 40% business, and with three stars, you’ll do about 100% more business.”(1)

But it’s precarious atop a pedestal. And the roster of chefs for whom Michelin is a millstone ranges from those like Marco Pierre White and Karen Keyngaert, who have “given back” their stars, to chefs like Bernard Loiseau, whose suicide in 2003 has been associated with rumors that his La Côte d’Or restaurant might lose one of its three stars.

Curiously, even as Michelin expands its geographical reach, there is a growing sense that its impact is waning. In 2019, the South Korean chef Eo Yun-gwon threatened to sue Michelin for including his Ristorante Eo its Seoul guide, writing:

“Numerous restaurants and the workers are wasting away their soul (money, time, and effort) to pursue the mirage that is Michelin star.” [sic]

New generations of diners seem more interested in original, regional, authentic and Instagram-able food than five-hour Euro-centric dégustation menus of tweezer-food and foam. And those fine-dining aficionados still eager to tick off a bucket list of bragging-rights meals are being lured to the Michelin disruptor, The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, which is soon to expand into hotels:

Consumer fads are not the only threat to Pedestal Brands which, by presenting themselves as immutable arbiters, have become lightning rods for cultural change.

For example, you might be able to blame wider social and academic forces for the paucity of female winners of the prestigious Fields Medal for mathematics: Since 1936, only two out of 64 have been women. But it’s harder to justify the fact that, according to research by Devyn Yan Radke, 73% of National Book Award winners between 1950 and 2021 were male, and 82% were White.

Depressingly, after decades of debate about equitable representation — to say nothing of the #MeToo movement — this year’s Oscar host, Jimmy Kimmel, was happy to joke: “How does the Academy not nominate the guy who directed Avatar? Who do they think he is, a woman?”

It’s similarly dispiriting that, five years after the #OscarsSoWhite campaign, the 2023 Academy Awards “snubbed” so many acclaimed films with Black leads and directors, such as The Woman King, Till and Nope.

Significantly, such exclusion is not only a matter of political equity and professional pride. The (in)actions of Pedestal Brands have deep and lasting commercial consequences, as director Gina Prince-Bythewood told The Hollywood Reporter:

“What awards give you is currency. They impact your standing. They impact the box office. They impact the steps you take in this industry. They impact who gets final cut.”

Similar power is wielded by professional gatekeeping Pedestals. In 2020, Julia Moskin reported that the prestigious Court of Master Sommeliers was “a bastion of sexual harassment and coercion”:

“Twenty-one women told The New York Times that they have been sexually harassed, manipulated or assaulted by male master sommeliers.”

Such harassment is a personal outrage that ripples out to the wider world of wine and, eventually, impacts the wine lists you hold. As Moskin notes:

Master sommeliers show up tableside at top restaurants; they act as paid ambassadors for global brands like Krug and Moët Hennessy, consultants for top hotel chains, guides on luxury cruises and senior executives at the biggest wine distributors.

When Pedestal Brands overlook, undermine or actually assault diverse talent, they ruin individual lives and distort the commercial landscape they claim to adjudge.

The Ka-Ching! of Curation Brands

Curation Brands seek the same imprimatur as Pedestal Brands, though their selection processes are (usually) more methodical, scientific and transparent.

For generations, organizations such as the Good Housekeeping Institute (est. 1900), Consumer Reports (est. 1936) and Which? (est. 1957) have been testing, selecting and, in the tagline of the now-dormant Consumers Digest (est. 1960), “turning shoppers into buyers.”

Over time, specialist Curation Brands emerged in almost every consumer sphere — Car and Driver (est. 1955), Wine Spectator (est. 1976), US News & World Report Best Colleges (est. 1983), Cigar Aficionado (est. 1992) — a trend that the Internet dramatically accelerated. There are, for example, more than a dozen review sites that curate the direct-to-consumer mattress sector, with varying degrees of editorial independence.

As e-commerce became ubiquitous, a new breed of “subscription boxes” began shipping their curations covering every imaginable niche, from beauty (BirchBox) to dog treats (BarkBox). And, in a triumph of meta-curation, brands like My Subscription Addiction, Cratejoy and Subboxy offer to curate the subscription-box curators.

Recently, a new breed of editorial Curation Brands has reinvented the boffin-esque world of Consumer Reports, by combining geeky enthusiasm (“over-the-top testing”) and world-weary disdain (“we’ve tried ’em all, so you don’t have to”).

Sites such as Reviewed (acquired by USA Today in 2011), Wirecutter (acquired by The New York Times in 2016) and The Strategist (launched by New York magazine in 2016) are awash with “smart” tips for “savvy” shoppers, stressing their “expertise,” “independence” and “hands on,” “obsessive,” “lab-tests” of “stuff” “we truly love” that “you can’t live without.”

What’s in it for the editorial titles? Increased traffic and SEO optimization, sure. But the real prize is affiliate commissions from click-through sales. Even when, in 2021, Wirecutter began charging $40 for an annual standalone subscription, the Times clung on to its cut: “Our affiliate business model remains unchanged.”

The Godmothers of VIPicks

Because curation is premised on the reputation of the curator, it’s no surprise that celebrity has leapt on the brandwagon.

The godmothers of VIPicking are, of course Oprah Winfrey and Martha Stewart who parlayed their personal taste into lifestyle empires and inspired a generation of celebtrepreneurs.

Since Oprah launched her hit-making book club in 1996, a phalanx of celebrities have posed as literary curators, including Emma Watson, Reese Witherspoon, Ellen DeGeneres, Kelly Ripa, Jimmy Fallon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jenna Bush Hager, Shonda Rhimes and Britain’s new Queen:

And a smaller celebrity cohort has attempted to copy the Oprah / Martha playbook by curating entire lifestyles:

Gwyneth Paltrow / Goop · “Cutting-edge wellness advice from doctors, vetted travel recommendations, and a curated shop of clean beauty, fashion, and home.”

Kourtney Kardashian / Poosh · “Our mission is to educate, motivate, create, and curate a modern lifestyle, achievable by all.”

Chrissy Teigen / Cravings · “My hope is that someday Cravings is the one-stop shop for both cozy nights at home and the most impressive dinner party you can imagine.”

Rachel Zoe / The Zoe Report · “We’ll show you the must-have trends, coach you through your biggest beauty qualms, and help rationalize buying that investment piece.”

Dua Lipa / Service95 · “a global style, arts and society venture — the ultimate cultural concierge — at the service of the reader.”

It remains to be seen whether such VIPicking is a lasting force or a commercial fad — not least because celebrity is a complex and fleeting asset. (Who mourns, or even remembers, Blake Lively’s Preserve? Or Meghan Markle’s The Tig?) But there’s no debating that when celebrity curation hits, it hits big. Try booking at a restaurant visited by Stanley Tucci on his Searching for Italy tour that aired on CNN.

Snitch Brands That Lie

If Pedestal and Curation Brands bestow top-down expert imprimaturs, Snitch Brands trade in bottom-up sentiment — tracking consumer feedback to rate and rank other companies.

Some Snitch Brands flourish in specific spaces, like: fleet surveillance (1800howsmydriving), healthcare providers (Healthgrades) and college teachers (Rate My Professors). Others cover broad industry sectors, like: travel (Tripadvisor), dining (Zomato), and local service providers (Angi; formerly Angie’s List). And a few have designs across the entire consumer landscape: Google, Yelp, and Trustpilot.

By democratizing feedback, Snitch Brands claim to provide a socially beneficial twofer. As Trustpilot puts it: “Share your experiences to help others make better choices and encourage companies to up their game.” And snitching can be big business: In 2018, Recruit Holdings spent $1.2 billion to acquire the employment Snitch Brand Glassdoor — which claims to have 115 million “reviews, salaries and insights” covering 2.3 million companies.

But Snitching is also mired in fakery and fraud. Indeed, an entire ecosystem of review manipulation has emerged, including:

Shill Reviews — posted by individuals who are paid or compensated

Sock Puppetry — where owners pretend to be enthusiastic customers

Competitor Attacks — posts designed to undermine rival businesses

Review Bombing — to punish a business for social or political motives

Review Swapping — where companies shill for each other

Robo Reviewing — where “bots” or “review farms” generate waves of fake feedback

Incentivization — offering clients perks in return for good reviews

Algo Manipulation — suppressing negative and boosting positive reviews

Around 42% of 720 million Amazon reviews assessed by Fakespot Inc. between March and September 2020 were bogus, up from around 36% in 2019. In 2021, Trustpilot removed 2.7 million fake reviews: 5.8% of that year’s total. And The Guardian recently reported that the cost of 100 fake Facebook reviews was just $180.

When more than 90% of consumers read customer reviews and ratings before trying a new product or service, such industrialized deceit matters.

As governments around the world race to lock the stable door of online review fraud, so Snitch Brands are attempting to get ahead of the regulations. Last October, according to The New York Times, “representatives from Yelp, Tripadvisor, Trustpilot, Google and several other review sites met for a one-day closed-door conference in San Francisco to discuss how they could work together to tackle fake online reviews.” Notably, the Federal Trade Commission “also sent a representative.”

TikTok Made Me Buy / Eat / Wear / Read It!

And then there’s TikTok — which, in just a few years, has turbocharged the commercial clout of social media and revolutionized product recommendation.

Across almost every vertical — wine, beauty, cars, sneakers, couponing — TikTok-fluencers are building loyal communities around buzzy, short-form content, racking up views, sales and often commissions.

Take TikTok’s reading community, #BookTok, which as of this writing has 133.6 billion views. According to NPD BookScan, US sales for authors featured on TikTok in 2021 grew six times faster than for other authors. And, according to Nielsen data, one in four UK book buyers used TikTok or #BookTok in 2022.

But the true potential of #BookTok is most dramatically illustrated by the break-out success of Colleen “CoHo” Hoover, who rode the TikTok wave from self-published novelist to literary phenomenon. As of May 10, Hoover’s romance and young adult novels held six of the top 10 spots on The New York Times’s paperback trade fiction best-seller list — despite only one of them being published in 2023. Although the “Queen of TikTok” has a relatively modest 1.4 million TikTok followers, nearly 4 billion TikTok posts are tagged with #colleenhover. Last year CoHo outsold the Bible.

TikTok is, of course, under threat in various jurisdictions. But even if the site is banned out of business, analogs will emerge and the viral impact of quick-hit, crowdsourced and seemingly authentic recommendations will continue to attract eyeballs and open wallets.

The Coming of Cur-AI-tion

So where does this leave consumers?

On one hand, the fading of stale (also male and pale) Pedestal Brands is relaxing the stranglehold of establishment gatekeepers and encouraging a thousand curatorial flowers to bloom. On the other, the “democratization” of product recommendation is creating a chaotic babel of celebrification, fraud and haphazard virality.

But changes are afoot. And the known unknown of product curation is the potential of Artificial Intelligence to power uniquely personal recommendation agents that collect and weight a panoply of real-time data points, including:

· patterns and preferences in purchase history, satisfaction, and returns

· browsing behavior on e-commerce and social-media sites

· reviews and ratings from friends, family, trusted strangers and users with similar profiles

· contextual factors — location, season, weather, time of day

· continuously updated product attributes — price, specification, stock, release cycle

· ratings and reviews from third-party Pedestals, Snitches, Curators, Celebs and Nichefluencers

E-commerce sites already use some of these inputs to populate nudge modules such as:

“Inspired by your purchase trends”

“Recommended for you”

“Frequently bought together”

“Compare with similar items”

“You might also like”

“Customers who bought this also bought”

Now imagine these algorithms covering every aspect of consumption, creating an endless firmament of bespoke buy-lists, watchlists, playlists and prompts continuously updated by an orbiting constellation of data points.

“Hey, Sarah! It’s lunch time. And you’re about five minutes away from Joe’s Pizza which was just reviewed on Bloomberg, and which your buddy Jim raved about on TikTok. Here’s a half-price drink coupon!”

The bull case is that cur-AI-tion will save consumers time and money while unearthing hidden gems. The bear case is that extending “Because you watched …” to every aspect of our lives will trap us in an endless Wirecutter listicle, where marginal advantage and commercial nudge overwhelm serendipitous discovery and doom us to a life of path dependency.

Perhaps Walt Whitman was right:

When I undertake to tell the best, I find I cannot,

My tongue is ineffectual on its pivots,

My breath will not be obedient to its organs,

I become a dumb man.

The best of the earth cannot be told anyhow — all or any is best;

(1) The financial clout of Michelin’s pedestal is such that, according to a 2006 analysis not only did Paris restaurants awarded a star raise their prices by around 25%, but neighboring restaurants were emboldened to raise their prices between 5% and 13%.

