A crisis always breeds opportunity and if anyone is suited to sniffing it out, it’s executives at private equity firms.

In the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis, firms like Blackstone Inc., Apollo Global Management and KKR & Co. were quick to occupy gaps in lending markets vacated by banks as business migrated to firms not shackled by tight new rules. In leveraged loans, unregulated non-banks increased their share of the market to 75% in 2022 from 54% in 2000. It’s a data point Jamie Dimon tracks in his annual letter to JPMorgan Chase & Co. shareholders to highlight “the decreasing role and size of US banks relative to the global economy alongside the increasing role and size of shadow banks.”

But it wasn’t just leveraged loans. Apollo estimates that private credit made up 18% of total credit market volume in 2021, up from 4% in 2000. Apollo has assembled a portfolio of origination platforms to capture all kinds of loans cast off by the banking system — from equipment and transportation finance to home loans and consumer.

Now, the firm spots an opportunity in the crisis currently gripping regional banks. “With the dislocation we’ve seen in the banking sector over the past couple of months, we’ve been leaning into a wide range of investing opportunities across private credit platforms,” said co-President Scott Kleinman on his recent earnings call.

Apollo’s target had been to do $150 billion a year of loan originations by 2026 but, with “what’s happening with banking generally, I would expect that we would exceed that $150 billion of annual originations well before the date that we had projected,” co-founder Marc Rowan added.

Indeed, Apollo has shown up around all but one of the banks that have failed this year, as well as others that are struggling. It acquired Credit Suisse Group AG’s securitized products group a month before the bank’s emergency takeover by UBS Group AG; it was one of 18 bidders for the assets of Silicon Valley Bank; it backed PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s failed bid for First Republic Bank; and it arranged a $1.4 billion financing facility for troubled bank PacWest Bancorp.

The firepower that Apollo and firms like it can bring to the banking industry is immense. Private credit funds had $1 trillion of assets at the end of 2021 and grew a further 8.9% in 2022, according to the Federal Reserve. In addition, the Fed estimates the industry has “dry powder” (committed but uncalled capital) of $228 billion. The locked-up nature of this capital makes it an attractive alternative to deposits for funding loans.

“Private credit disperses risk outside the government backstop banking sector with capital typically raised in discrete long-term funds rather than a funding model that is reliant on deposits, which demand instant liquidity,” said Blackstone co-founder Stephen Schwarzman on his recent earnings call.

If lower capital requirements afforded them an advantage after the last crisis, their access to longer-term funding offers it this time. As well as discrete funds, private equity firms also control billions of dollars of insurance capital which they can invest in banking assets. Given the long duration of those liabilities (around nine years according to Apollo) it’s a good fit.

Yet rather than compete with banks, the firms want to work with them. “At the end of the day, we want the asset” — and the yield it offers — Apollo’s Rowan told investors. “We actually don’t want the client because we are not prepared to cross-sell the client anything. We can’t sell them equity, we can’t sell them M&A, we can’t sell them FX, derivatives, hedging, payments or credit cards. Ironically, for much of the banking system, the banking system wants the client, but not the asset.”

The Federal Reserve seems to be on side. In its latest Financial Stability Report, released last week, supervisors looked at the risks posed by private credit funds, concluding that they appear limited. “Most private credit funds use little leverage and have low redemption risks, making it unlikely that these funds would amplify market stress through asset sales,” it states.

All this means that credit is likely to continue to flow into the private bucket. In his recent letter, Dimon said that “banks will play a smaller role in the global financial system.” Recent banking troubles may have speeded that up.

MORE FROM BLOOMBERG OPINION:

• Matt Levine’s Money Stuff: Blackstone Can Be the Bank

• What Happened to the Cash at Silicon Valley Bank?: Davies & He

• European Bank Debt Shakes Off Swiss Hangover: Marcus Ashworth

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Marc Rubinstein is a former hedge fund manager. He is author of the weekly finance newsletter Net Interest.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.