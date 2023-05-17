Disney asks Fla. court to toss lawsuit from DeSantis’s board

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Walt Disney World’s corporate parent has asked a judge to throw out a lawsuit filed by the oversight board for the Florida theme park’s district, marking the latest move in a long-running battle between the company and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The lawsuit brought in Florida state court concerns a development agreement that the Walt Disney Co. signed in February, just before DeSantis appointees took control of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight Board, whose purview includes Disney World and the surrounding area. After Disney sued DeSantis in federal court last month, the board countersued in state court, while accusing Disney of using a “backroom deal” to maintain a “fiefdom” in central Florida. The legislature later passed a DeSantis-backed bill granting the oversight board authority to invalidate that agreement.

Disney is now countering the state-level lawsuit with a surprising argument: DeSantis already invalidated the agreement by working with the legislature.

Advertisement

In a motion filed Tuesday, the entertainment giant said the state case overlapped substantially with its own lawsuit in federal court. It also pointed to the DeSantis-backed legislation, which it said rendered the state case moot. In making the argument, Disney admitted that its own development agreement had already been “rendered void and unenforceable by legislative fiat.”

“This court accordingly cannot provide meaningful relief to either party: A ruling in [the oversight board’s] favor would be pointless, and a ruling in Disney’s favor would be meaningless,” the company wrote in its motion to dismiss.

Disney also offered an alternative resolution, which would include staying the case pending resolution of its own federal lawsuit.

A spokesperson for the board, in a statement made to the Los Angeles Times, said Disney’s motion to dismiss is “entirely predictable and an acknowledgment that they know they will lose this case.”

GiftOutline Gift Article