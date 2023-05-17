The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Disney asks Fla. court to toss lawsuit from DeSantis’s board

By
May 17, 2023 at 12:22 p.m. EDT
(John Raoux/AP)
2 min

Walt Disney World’s corporate parent has asked a judge to throw out a lawsuit filed by the oversight board for the Florida theme park’s district, marking the latest move in a long-running battle between the company and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

The lawsuit brought in Florida state court concerns a development agreement that the Walt Disney Co. signed in February, just before DeSantis appointees took control of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight Board, whose purview includes Disney World and the surrounding area. After Disney sued DeSantis in federal court last month, the board countersued in state court, while accusing Disney of using a “backroom deal” to maintain a “fiefdom” in central Florida. The legislature later passed a DeSantis-backed bill granting the oversight board authority to invalidate that agreement.

Disney is suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for violating its free speech as a company, a major escalation in a year-long battle between the GOP leader and big business. Here’s how we got here.
The 2022 law has become DeSantis’s signature achievement as he prepares for a likely presidential campaign. Florida has since expanded the ban through grade 12. Pressured by employees, Disney’s then-CEO said the law was “yet another challenge to basic human rights” and that it should be repealed.
DeSantis took away Disney’s governing status of the land around it
It was a bold attack on one of the state’s largest employers. DeSantis and the GOP legislature originally tried to end Disney’s special tax status in the state, but it risked being too costly for local taxpayers. So, they set up a board of DeSantis appointees to try to govern Disney.
Then Disney got the upper hand — and sued
The company quietly found a way to strip DeSantis’s board of much of their power. DeSantis ordered a state investigation and even threw out the idea to build a prison next door. Now, Disney has filed a federal lawsuit against the governor, accusing him of a “relentless campaign to weaponize government power.”
This all comes as DeSantis is considering a 2024 presidential run
He’s positioned himself as a fearless culture warrior. But battling one of America’s most powerful companies carries political risk for DeSantis. He’s been outmaneuvered by Disney once, and some potential 2024 rivals are saying he took this too far.

Disney is now countering the state-level lawsuit with a surprising argument: DeSantis already invalidated the agreement by working with the legislature.

In a motion filed Tuesday, the entertainment giant said the state case overlapped substantially with its own lawsuit in federal court. It also pointed to the DeSantis-backed legislation, which it said rendered the state case moot. In making the argument, Disney admitted that its own development agreement had already been “rendered void and unenforceable by legislative fiat.”

“This court accordingly cannot provide meaningful relief to either party: A ruling in [the oversight board’s] favor would be pointless, and a ruling in Disney’s favor would be meaningless,” the company wrote in its motion to dismiss.

A timeline of the DeSantis-Disney feud

Disney also offered an alternative resolution, which would include staying the case pending resolution of its own federal lawsuit.

A spokesperson for the board, in a statement made to the Los Angeles Times, said Disney’s motion to dismiss is “entirely predictable and an acknowledgment that they know they will lose this case.”

