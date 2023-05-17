Disney asks Fla. court to toss lawsuit from DeSantis’s board

Walt Disney World’s corporate parent has asked a judge to throw out a lawsuit filed by the oversight board for the Florida theme park’s district, marking the latest move in a long-running battle between the company and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).
Disney is now countering the state-level lawsuit with a surprising argument: DeSantis already invalidated the agreement by working with the legislature.
In a motion filed Tuesday, the entertainment giant said the state case overlapped substantially with its own lawsuit in federal court. It also pointed to the DeSantis-backed legislation, which it said rendered the state case moot. In making the argument, Disney admitted that its own development agreement had already been “rendered void and unenforceable by legislative fiat.”
“This court accordingly cannot provide meaningful relief to either party: A ruling in [the oversight board’s] favor would be pointless, and a ruling in Disney’s favor would be meaningless,” the company wrote in its motion to dismiss.
Disney also offered an alternative resolution, which would include staying the case pending resolution of its own federal lawsuit.
A spokesperson for the board, in a statement made to the Los Angeles Times, said Disney’s motion to dismiss is “entirely predictable and an acknowledgment that they know they will lose this case.”