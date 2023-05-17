Cisco: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. — SAN JOSE, Calif. — Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $3.21 billion.
The seller of routers, switches, software and services posted revenue of $14.57 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.39 billion.
For the current quarter ending in July, Cisco expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.05 to $1.07.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.80 to $3.82 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSCO