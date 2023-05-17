Container Store: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

COPPELL, Texas — COPPELL, Texas — The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $189.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. The Coppell, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $3.85 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 18 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The storage products retailer posted revenue of $259.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $158.9 million, or $3.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.05 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Container Store expects its results to range from a loss of 16 cents per share to a loss of 10 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $200 million to $210 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Container Store expects full-year earnings in the range of 21 cents to 31 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $885 million to $900 million.

