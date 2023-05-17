Doximity: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO — SAN FRANCISCO — Doximity Inc. (DOCS) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $30.7 million.
The medical social networking site posted revenue of $111 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $110.1 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $112.8 million, or 53 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $419.1 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, Doximity said it expects revenue in the range of $106.5 million to $107.5 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $500 million to $506 million.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DOCS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DOCS