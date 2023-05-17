Dynatrace: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WALTHAM, Mass. — WALTHAM, Mass. — Dynatrace Inc. (DT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $80.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 31 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The software intellegence company posted revenue of $314.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $303.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $108 million, or 37 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.16 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Dynatrace expects its per-share earnings to be 22 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $325 million to $328 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Dynatrace expects full-year earnings in the range of 98 cents to $1.02 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion.

