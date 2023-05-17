Dynatrace: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. — WALTHAM, Mass. — Dynatrace Inc. (DT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $80.3 million.
The software intellegence company posted revenue of $314.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $303.5 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $108 million, or 37 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.16 billion.
For the current quarter ending in June, Dynatrace expects its per-share earnings to be 22 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $325 million to $328 million for the fiscal first quarter.
Dynatrace expects full-year earnings in the range of 98 cents to $1.02 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion.
