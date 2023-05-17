The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Jack In The Box: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
May 17, 2023 at 8:40 a.m. EDT

SAN DIEGO — SAN DIEGO — Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $26.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of $1.27. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.47 per share.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The burger chain posted revenue of $395.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $382.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JACK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JACK

Loading...