Keysight: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SANTA ROSA, Calif. — SANTA ROSA, Calif. — Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $283 million. On a per-share basis, the Santa Rosa, California-based company said it had profit of $1.58. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to $2.12 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.94 per share.

The electronic measurement technology company posted revenue of $1.39 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.38 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Keysight expects its per-share earnings to range from $2 to $2.06.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.37 billion to $1.39 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KEYS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KEYS

GiftOutline Gift Article