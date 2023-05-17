Nextgen Healthcare: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — Nextgen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $25.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.
The provider of health care information systems posted revenue of $178.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $170.6 million.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $2.7 million, or 4 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $653.2 million.
Nextgen Healthcare expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.04 to $1.11 per share, with revenue in the range of $712 million to $722 million.
_____
