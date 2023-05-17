Take-Two: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $610.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $3.62. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 85 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 20 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The publisher of “Grand Theft Auto” and other video games posted revenue of $1.45 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.39 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eighteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.34 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.12 billion, or $7.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.28 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Take-Two said it expects revenue in the range of $1.15 billion to $1.2 billion.

The company expects a full-year loss of $3.05 to $2.80 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.55 billion.

