TJX: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — The TJX Cos. (TJX) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $891 million.
The parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores posted revenue of $11.78 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.82 billion.
TJX expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.39 to $3.48 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TJX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TJX