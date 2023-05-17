How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 5/17/2023

Wall Street rose along with hopes that the U.S. government can avoid a default on its debt.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 rose 48.87 points, or 1.2%, to 4,158.77.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 408.63 points, or 1.2%, to 33,420.77.
The Nasdaq composite rose 157.51 points, or 1.3% to 12,500.57.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 38.32 points, or 2.2%, to 1,774.50.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 34.69 points, or 0.8%.
The Dow is up 120.15 points, or 0.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 215.82 points, or 1.8%.
The Russell 2000 is up 33.65 points, or 1.9%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 319.27 points, or 8.3%.
The Dow is up 273.52 points, or 0.8%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,034.08 points, or 19.4%.
The Russell 2000 is up 13.25 points, or less than 0.8%.