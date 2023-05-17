Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A bigger-than-anticipated federal deficit has pushed up the deadline for dealing with the US debt ceiling from sometime in the third quarter to any day now. The deficit is bigger than expected because, after rising sharply in 2021 and the first half of 2022, federal receipts have plummeted lately and, after falling even more sharply over that period, outlays have resumed rising.

What happened to receipts is no mystery. The main driver of both their rise and fall was the individual income tax and the way its progressive structure (higher incomes pay at higher rates) interacts with a boom and bust in asset prices — a topic I explored in depth a few weeks ago and will confine here to this chart.

What about the spending? In the US, it’s usually dominated by Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security, with defense the other main category — our government is “an insurance company with an army,” a description often credited to economist Paul Krugman that he says originated with former Treasury official and BlackRock executive Peter Fisher. During the pandemic, Congress added much more spending on items that were effectively insurance (cash payments to individuals, aid to businesses and state and local governments, increased health insurance coverage, etc.) although without the formality of people paying premiums ahead of time.

That pandemic spending binge has mostly been reversed, but some programs have expired only recently (temporary increases in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, aka food stamps, were rolled back in March) while others are continuing (the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund runs through Sept. 30, 2024). What has been driving spending up since last summer, though, is higher interest payments on the federal debt, due mainly to higher interest rates, and a few other interesting things.

The single biggest of those has been President Joe Biden’s August 2022 decision to forgive a whole lot of federal student debt, which was accounted for as a $379 billion outlay that showed up in the monthly Treasury statistics in September. This was an estimate of the net present value of future loan payments that the federal government won’t receive, not an immediate outlay that increased the debt by $379 billion. It also may be reversed soon by the Supreme Court.

So let’s focus on what has happened since October, the beginning of the 2023 fiscal year. After adjusting for inflation, real federal spending is up 1.7% over the period a year earlier. Here are the spending categories that have contributed most to that increase. (The Treasury Department breaks down spending at a variety of different levels, and my choices of which level of spending to show are a bit arbitrary, although I did make sure not to double-count anything.)

Spectrum auctions bring in money in from mobile providers, broadcasters and others, but because they are “market-oriented activities” they show up as negative numbers under outlays in the monthly Treasury data rather than as receipts. In the first seven months of fiscal 2022, the federal government received $86.9 billion in inflation-adjusted auction proceeds; so far this fiscal year it has received none. With the Federal Communications Commission’s authority to conduct auctions having expired in March, restoring that really ought to be a top deficit-fighting priority for Congress.

The increase at the Office of Federal Student Aid could be a timing issue — spending varies greatly from month to month, and the Department of Education’s 2023 fiscal year budget authorization certainly didn’t call for a big increase. You probably know why spending is up at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., which most of the time brings in more money from banks than it spends bailing them out but sure hasn’t this year. At the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp., the increase was mostly $35.8 billion in aid to the Central States Teamsters pension plan, the biggest bailout so far under the Special Financial Assistance program for multi-employer pension plans included in the 2021 American Rescue Plan, which was expected to cost $74 billion to $91 billion overall. Federal Old-Age and Survivors Insurance is the retirement (as opposed to disability) side of Social Security, and its spending was boosted both by the continuing retirement of the baby boomers and an 8.7% cost-of-living benefit increase that went into effect at the end of December. Hurricane Ian was probably the main cause of the increase in disaster loans.

These increases are a mix of the seemingly inexorable (Social Security), the possibly temporary (disaster loans, student aid, pension aid) and the probably reversible (spectrum auctions, FDIC). The biggest of all, the rise in interest costs, is in theory temporary because declining inflation should bring interest rates down, too. But the Federal Reserve’s campaign to tame inflation has in the short term driven up interest rates (as has inflation itself) and also increased the amount of debt that needs to be financed as higher rates have reduced asset values and by extension tax receipts, led to bank failures and so on. The debt ceiling is the next big wild card, with the potential to bring down spending but also to unleash a financial catastrophe if it isn’t raised.

Finally, some historical context:

Monthly outlay numbers are available from the Treasury Department back to October 1980, which is why the spending increase during Ronald Reagan’s presidency is calculated from September 1981, when there were 12 months of data to use as a baseline with which to compare subsequent years. The pandemic and Washington’s response to it were anomalous enough events (one hopes) that I wouldn’t make too much of the 13.6% spending increase under Donald Trump and the 8.4% decline so far under Joe Biden, but there is a pretty clear pattern since Reagan took office of Republican presidents presiding over faster spending growth than Democrats.

Then again, ultimate spending authority rests with Congress, with the House usually taking the lead on budgetary matters. Among House Speakers, Nancy Pelosi has been the biggest spender and John Boehner the biggest miser, and on balance Republican speakers have presided over smaller spending increases than Democrats.

The clearest signal here is that Republican speakers serving the entirety of their tenures during Democratic presidential administrations (Boehner and Newt Gingrich) have been the the most restrictive of spending. Since January, we have a Republican House speaker to go with our Democratic president. We’ll see how that works out.

