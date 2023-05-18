Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The past few years haven’t been the greatest of times for UK-China relations, even if Rishi Sunak’s government is now making tentative efforts at rapprochement. Beijing regularly bristles at British criticism of its crackdown in Hong Kong, while its pro-Russian stance on the Ukraine invasion has sown suspicion and hostility toward the Communist Party’s foreign-policy objectives, to cite just a couple of flashpoints.

Can academics succeed in building bridges where politicians have struggled?

On Thursday, visitors to the British Museum will start filing through its flagship summer exhibition, China’s Hidden Century. The 300-artifact display is the result of a four-year research project that brought together more than 100 scholars in 14 countries. It will, in the words of organizers, “open a new page in public understanding of late imperial China.” The show covers the Qing dynasty from 1796 to 1912, ending when a revolution overthrew the last emperor, Puyi, and China became a republic.

Advertisement

The event is studiously apolitical in so far as that is possible, focusing on the lives of Chinese individuals during a tumultuous period. Its spectacular exhibits, many seen in public for the first time, include a phoenix-emblazoned robe that belonged to the Empress Dowager Cixi, a straw poncho possibly made for a street-worker or farmer, and the silk military uniform and white metal helmet worn by an officer of the Imperial Guards. On the other hand, there’s also a portrait of “Looty,” the crassly named dog that was presented to Queen Victoria after being seized during the sacking of Beijing’s Summer Palace by British soldiers in 1860.

This is the unavoidable geopolitical context. The 19th century in China was marked by violence, turmoil and upheaval — much of it the result of foreign, and specifically British, aggression. Even an exhibition that focuses on the personal and everyday cannot avoid addressing that backdrop. There is no moral ambivalence on display. “International imperialism provoked the Opium Wars” of 1839-42 and 1856-60, one caption declares. The Qing empire found itself “under exceptional pressure from violence” in the 1800s, another reads.

China is frequently portrayed as a country that had sunk into isolation, complacency and backwardness in the 19th century, leaving it vulnerable to foreign encroachment and bullying. China’s Hidden Century offers a deliberate counter to this narrative. The country underwent huge dislocations during this period, but also had unprecedented exposure to global influences, and its resilient people drove forward innovation across areas as diverse as print, textiles, jewelry, ceramics, arms and photography.

Advertisement

A London-staged spectacle that exudes respect and admiration for Chinese civilization and at the same time correctly places responsibility on Britain and other foreign powers for the violence they inflicted is about as sensitive a framing as can be imagined. It nevertheless treads on delicate territory.

China’s attitude isn’t known. There are no artifacts from mainland collections among the 300 objects, with half coming from the British Museum and half on loan from 30 different UK and international owners. The two biggest backers of the project are Citigroup Inc., the New York-based global bank, and the Huo Family Foundation, a London-based charity set up in 2009 by Yan Huo, the former JPMorgan Chase & Co. trader who founded hedge fund Capula Investment Management LLP.

Blame Covid-19 rather than an official snub for the absence of mainland exhibitors. The pandemic shut China off from the outside world for three years, and the country reopened its borders only in January. Mainland scholars did contribute to a book that accompanies the exhibition, said Jessica Harrison-Hall, head of the museum’s China section. With another year to prepare, the lineup might have been different.

Advertisement

Maybe. The portrayal of China as a civilization that was actually holding together pretty well amid the 19th century traumas, remaining open to the world and continuing to move toward modernity, isn’t necessarily a welcome reframing for today’s rulers. It subtly challenges one of the foundational myths of the Communist state. That is the “century of humiliation,” the period that began with the first Opium War against Britain in 1839 and ended in 1949 with Mao Zedong proclaiming the People’s Republic of China.

It’s difficult to overstate the importance of this era in China’s public consciousness. Official teachings memorialize it as a period of disorder and darkness from which only the Communist Party was able to rescue the country (a narrative that authorities generally don’t like to complicate by allowing discussion of post-1949 tragedies such as the Great Leap Forward, the Cultural Revolution or the crushing of the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests). But if China was never quite as weak and hopeless as has been understood, then what does that say about the necessity of the party as savior of the nation?

The converse is difficult to imagine. Most Britons are likely to shrug with indifference at any revisionist view of the Victorian era, a reappraisal that in fact is happening as the legacy of empire becomes harder to defend. It’s too long ago for most people. But then Britain was last successfully invaded close to 1,000 years ago, rather than within the past century. That, along with state propaganda efforts, is why this remains a live issue for so many Chinese.

Advertisement

There are signs that China is moving toward a reassessment of the Qing. The party, after all, has been known to repurpose the past when convenient. Take Confucius. These days, China’s overseas language-learning and cultural programs are branded under the name of the ancient sage, who the party spent much of the last century vilifying (His books were burned and his tomb blown up during the Cultural Revolution).

In fact, it’s natural for scholars to revise their understanding of the past as time progresses. Julia Lovell, a professor of modern Chinese history and literature at Birkbeck, University of London, cites the maxim of Italian philosopher Benedetto Croce that “all history is contemporary history,” meaning that each generation looks at past events through the preoccupations of its era. The exhibition, of which Lovell is co-curator, can serve to “stimulate further conversation” about the Qing, she said.

The question remains whether China’s political leaders really want such a conversation, particularly one driven by foreign historians — and least of all, some might think, by historians at the British Museum. The institution possesses 23,000 Chinese objects, many of which are likely to be regarded by Beijing as imperial loot that ought to be returned.

Advertisement

The image of disinterested scholars collaborating in the spirit of academic inquiry to advance our knowledge of the past is a pleasant one. Politics, though, moves to a different beat, and the decade-long rule of President Xi Jinping has been marked by increasing ideological rigidity. Xi has repeatedly inveighed against “historical nihilism,” meaning any accounts that don’t match the party’s version. Just this week, it emerged that Hong Kong’s public libraries have purged their shelves of books about the Tiananmen crackdown.

It will be interesting to see the official reaction, if any, to this major cultural event. In the meantime, enjoy the show. It’s certainly worth visiting.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Don’t Count China Out as a Peacemaker in Ukraine War: Minxin Pei

• Sunak’s China Pivot Will Need Careful Steering: Matthew Brooker

Advertisement

• The Autocrats’ Playbook Doesn’t Guarantee Victory: Mihir Sharma

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Matthew Brooker is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering business and infrastructure out of London. A former editor and bureau chief for Bloomberg News and deputy business editor for the South China Morning Post, he is a CFA charterholder.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article