In a recent column about a boss who felt the need to over-explain every task to a worker who just wanted to get on with it, I asked readers to weigh-in with their own preferred working style. One professional at the “chatty collaborator” end of the spectrum is Ashley Herd, an HR leader and lawyer who produces hilarious HR-themed TikToks under the handle @managermethod. “I think loneliness is so prevalent, so I love when people can build genuine connection at work,” she replied in a Twitter thread.

Many other readers said that they prefer to just carry out their marching orders. Jody Carlson, a D.C. paralegal with nearly four decades of experience, said in an email that one of her best experiences was working for a former Marine captain who she said “treated me pretty much the way he’d treated his junior officer or sergeants — gave me the request and left me alone.”

Of course, many of us have worked with (or, ahem, been) know-it-all newbies who plunge headlong into assignments without fully understanding the goals, context and pitfalls involved, leading to corrections and do-overs that consume even more time than the initial explanation would have.

And I hear often from workers whose bosses dump tasks on them with minimal explanation, only to look at the results and say, “That’s not what I meant.” A little advance discussion to set expectations cannot only save time down the road, but also — if properly documented in emails, notes, or contracts — can show where the communication breakdown occurred if the final product is unsatisfactory.

And the definition of “a little advance discussion” can be tweaked over time as colleagues get to know and trust one another. It helps if both parties enter the discussion with a touch of humility and a solid sense of their own experience level relative to their colleague’s.

For the most part, new attorneys working with Carlson learn quickly that she’s been in the game long enough to anticipate what they need from her. Once, when an attorney asked Carlson to draft a letter and then proceeded to tell her exactly what to say, Carlson offered her the notepad and suggested that she write out what she wanted. The attorney realized Carlson knew as well as she did what needed to be said, and dictating it to her was wasting everyone’s time.

Knowing the cause may not fix the symptom

I suggested in my earlier column that workers frustrated by overly talkative bosses might consider whether the boss has a processing difference or memory hitch or other personal quirk that compels them to overthink and repeat themselves. That way, the worker takes it less personally and can adapt their response to accommodate — and perhaps head-off — whatever is driving the boss’s volubility.

Maria, a Virginia reader who wanted her last name withheld, said that a former boss’s approach to “collaboration” — grilling Maria in advance on how she planned to handle an assignment, then contradicting the answers — was driven by severe anxiety. “She treated an empty stapler with the same panic as the building burning down. Talking things to death was supposed to make her feel better, but that never worked,” Maria said in an email. She no longer works for that boss, and she makes sure to ask prospective bosses questions about their management style during interviews: “You’d be surprised how open micromanagers are without realizing they’ve got a bad approach.”

Changing ways and finding balance

Seeing things from the other side can help smooth out communication conflicts.

Karen from Great Falls, Va., who also asked to withhold her last name, learned to modify her tone and timing after her habit of interrupting redundant discussions got her barked-at by colleagues and sparked fights with her spouse. Now she waits for the speaker to fully pause before politely interjecting, “I get it, let me get back to you.”

Herd, the pro-collaboration lawyer and HR professional, tweaked her approach after a colleague said she hated talking in front of people and just wanted to focus on her work. “She was terrific at her job, and it made me realize that people truly are built differently,” Herd told me in a direct message. Because of that feedback, Herd canceled an icebreaker activity that she had planned for the next meeting in favor of inviting people to speak up voluntarily. “There wasn’t pressure to [speak up], so it created more natural engagement,” she concluded.

Finally, Karen Moore of Madison, Wis., has the best of all worlds: supervisors who not only trust people to get their work done independently, but also know how to collaborate just enough when a project exceeds one person’s capacity. “My supervisor and my director … do a great job of ensuring that each of us has a reasonable amount to contribute, usually in a particular area that plays to the individual strengths that each team member brings to the table,” Moore explained in an email. Because her supervisors have a strong sense of their team’s abilities and challenges, the collaboration process is lean and efficient — and, most important, everyone comes away with a clear, unified understanding of the work to be done.

