Economy If the government defaults, here are the payments at risk

In a matter of days, the United States could fall behind on its financial obligations unless Congress and the White House break a deadlock over the debt limit and allow more borrowing. The Treasury Department is up against the $31.4 trillion debt limit. Without a resolution, the Treasury won’t be able to fulfill all of its payments: The government will still collect revenue, mainly through taxes, but it won’t have enough to cover a large portion of its expenses until lawmakers raise the debt ceiling. (The U.S. spends more money than it takes in most years, which means it needs to keep borrowing.)

Budget analysts in and out of government agree that the “X-date,” the day on which the U.S. might not be able to meet all of its obligations, could land in early June. The Treasury Department has said it could come as soon as June 1.

The United States has never defaulted on its bills before, so there’s no way to know exactly what would happen if it did. Experts say the Treasury may not have the legal authority — or the technical ability — to pick and choose which payments it makes and prioritize some bills over others. And any attempt to do so would probably be challenged in court.

Here are some of the biggest expenses that the country may not be able to pay in the first week and a half if Treasury runs out of reserves starting June 1:

Federal payments at risk of default from June 1 to June 9 Military pay Benefits and aid Other Salaries and insurance for federal workers $10B Military pay and retirement Thursday, June 1 $47B Medicare $12B Veterans’ benefits June 2 $25B Social Security benefits Monday, June 5 $1B SNAP food assistance benefits June 6 $6B Medicaid reimbursements June 7 $1B Individual tax refunds June 8 $6B Medicaid reimbursements June 9 $5B Medicaid reimbursements $5B Federal salaries 0 $50B $100B Federal payments at risk of default from June 1 to June 9 Military pay Benefits and aid Other Salaries and insurance for federal workers $10B Military pay and retirement Thursday, June 1 $47B Medicare $12B Veterans’ benefits June 2 $25B Social Security benefits Monday, June 5 $1B SNAP food assistance benefits June 6 $6B Medicaid reimbursements June 7 $1B Individual tax refunds June 8 $6B Medicaid reimbursements June 9 $5B Medicaid reimbursements $5B Federal salaries 0 $50B $100B Federal payments at risk of default from June 1 to June 9 Military pay Salaries and insurance for federal workers Benefits and aid Other $10B Military pay and retirement Thursday, June 1 $47B Payments to Medicare providers $12B Veterans’ benefits June 2 $25B Social Security benefits Monday, June 5 $1B SNAP food assistance benefits $6B Medicaid reimbursements to states June 6 $1B Individual tax refunds June 7 $6B Medicaid reimbursements to states June 8 $5B Medicaid reimbursements to states June 9 $5B Federal salaries 0 $50B $100B Federal payments at risk of default from June 1 to June 9 Military pay Salaries and insurance for federal workers Benefits and aid Other $10B Military pay and retirement Thursday, June 1 $47B Payments to Medicare providers $12B Veterans’ benefits $25B Social Security benefits June 2 Monday, June 5 $1B SNAP food assistance benefits $6B Medicaid reimbursements to states June 6 $1B Individual tax refunds June 7 $6B Medicaid reimbursements to states June 8 $5B Medicaid reimbursements to states June 9 $5B Federal salaries 0 $50B $100B

“The Treasury faces three requirements: to make payments to contractors, states, and individuals; to honor the debt; and to observe the debt limit,” said Robert Cumby, an economist at Georgetown University. “Once the debt limit is breached, it is impossible to do all three.”

Aides to President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) are negotiating directly over raising the debt limit and the federal budget, in hopes of reaching an agreement on legislation to allow more borrowing before the deadline arrives.

Talks have centered around capping federal spending, taking back unspent covid aid money, easing permitting rules for big energy projects and — potentially — requiring some recipients of federal benefits to work more.

If the U.S. does miss a payment, experts say, the fallout could be messy. A prolonged period of default could lead to spiking interest rates, a stock market crash, missed Social Security and Medicare payments and a federal government shutdown.

That’s why leaders on both sides of the fight say they’re trying to solve the problem first.

“America will not default,” Biden said Wednesday, as he departed for meetings in Japan. “It would be catastrophic for the American economy, the American people, if we didn’t pay our bills. To be clear, this negotiation is about the outlines of what the budget will look like, not about whether or not we’re going to, in fact, pay our debts.”

