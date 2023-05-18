Deutsche Bank said to agree to $75 million settlement in Epstein case

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay $75 million to settle a lawsuit brought by women who accused the financial institution of enabling their abuse at the hands of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, according to a statement from a lawyer representing the plaintiffs. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The settlement, which must still be approved by a judge, would resolve claims made in federal court in Manhattan. Epstein died in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking crimes in what medical examiners determined was a suicide.

Dylan Riddle, a Deutsche Bank spokesperson, declined to comment Thursday on the settlement but referred reporters to an earlier statement in which the bank acknowledged error in making Epstein a client. The bank had more recently invested more than 4 billion euros in efforts to prevent financial crime, he added.

The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, reported Wednesday evening that the bank did not admit wrongdoing.

David Boies, a lawyer representing the plaintiffs with the law firm Boies Schiller & Flexner, said on Thursday the settlement is further vindication for those who survived Epstein’s abuse.

“We appreciate Deutsche Bank’s willingness to take responsibility for its role in enabling Epstein,” Boies said in an emailed statement. “We hope others will as well.”

The proposed class-action lawsuit, filed late last year, accused the German bank of knowingly providing the funds for the continued operation of a sprawling sex trafficking ring, enabled by continued cash payouts that required the support of a major bank. The lead plaintiff is described in court documents as “Jane Doe 1.”

According to court documents, Deutsche Bank started working with Epstein in 2013, following his 2018 incarceration in Florida and after his relationship with a different major bank had ended. Deutsche worked with Epstein over the next five years and earned between $2 million and $4 million from that relationship, according the complaint filed by plaintiffs.

“Knowing that they would earn millions of dollars from facilitating Epstein’s sex trafficking, and from its relationship with Epstein, Deutsche Bank chose profit over following the law,” the plaintiffs wrote in their initial complaint. “Specifically, Deutsche Bank chose facilitating a sex trafficking operation in order to churn profits.”

The participation of a major bank allowed Epstein’s scheme to proceed with the appearance of legitimacy, the plaintiffs argued. “Without the financial institution’s participation, Epstein’s sex trafficking scheme could not have existed or flourished,” the complaint reads.

