Advanced Drainage: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HILLIARD, Ohio — Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $85.9 million.
The maker of water drainage systems and pipes posted revenue of $617.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $571.6 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $507.1 million, or $6.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.07 billion.
Advanced Drainage expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.6 billion to $2.8 billion.
