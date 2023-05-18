Banco Macro: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Banco Macro SA (BMA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $66.4 million.
The financial holding company posted revenue of $1.8 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $913.7 million, also exceeding Street forecasts.
Banco Macro shares have increased 8.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed roughly 10% in the last 12 months.
