Canadian Solar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ONTARIO, Ontario — ONTARIO, Ontario — Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $83.7 million.
The solar wafers manufacturer posted revenue of $1.7 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.
For the current quarter ending in June, Canadian Solar said it expects revenue in the range of $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $9 billion to $9.5 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSIQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSIQ