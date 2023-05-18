Canadian Solar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ONTARIO, Ontario — ONTARIO, Ontario — Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $83.7 million. The Ontario, Ontario-based company said it had profit of $1.19 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The solar wafers manufacturer posted revenue of $1.7 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in June, Canadian Solar said it expects revenue in the range of $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $9 billion to $9.5 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSIQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSIQ

