Eagle Materials: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS — DALLAS — Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $100.4 million. The Dallas-based company said it had net income of $2.79 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.35 per share.

The maker of gypsum wallboard and cement posted revenue of $470.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $464.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $461.5 million, or $12.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.15 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXP

