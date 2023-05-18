Flowers Foods: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $70.7 million.
The bakery goods company posted revenue of $1.53 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.57 billion.
Flowers Foods expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.15 to $1.25 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLO