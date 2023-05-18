Globant: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LUXEMBOURG — LUXEMBOURG — Globant SA (GLOB) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $36.4 million.
The information technology services provider posted revenue of $472.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $472.1 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, Globant expects its per-share earnings to be $1.33.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $496 million for the fiscal second quarter.
Globant expects full-year earnings to be $5.71 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.07 billion.
