Walmart: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart Inc. (WMT) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $1.67 billion. On a per-share basis, the Bentonville, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of 62 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.47 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.

The world’s largest retailer posted revenue of $152.3 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $149.8 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Walmart expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.63 to $1.68.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.10 to $6.20 per share.

