Existing-home sales fall at the sharpest annual pace in a decade

The housing market has been weathering a slowdown for months, but it’s finally appearing in the prices

May 18, 2023 at 11:35 a.m. EDT
Existing-home sales in April saw their sharpest price decline in more than a decade, reflecting the first significant year-over-year decline in housing prices, which have remained stubbornly high even as the broader housing market has slowed down due to higher borrowing costs.

Prices for previously owned homes fell by 1.7 percent in April, even sharper than the 1 percent price decline in March, according to data released Thursday by the National Association of Realtors, which said the median price for an existing home in April prices was $388,800. Prices fell across the board in all four regions both in April compared to March, as well as in comparison to the prior year.

Sales of existing homes fell by 3.4 percent in April from a month earlier, and dropped 23.2 percent from the previous year, according to NAR.

“Home sales are bouncing back and forth but remain above recent cyclical lows,” NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said in a news release. “The combination of job gains, limited inventory and fluctuating mortgage rates over the last several months have created an environment of push-pull housing demand.”

The median price of all U.S. houses in the first three month of this year was $436,800, down about 9 percent from the last three months of 2022, according to Federal Reserve data.

This is a developing story.

