Existing-home sales fall at the sharpest annual pace in a decade

Existing-home sales in April saw their sharpest price decline in more than a decade, reflecting the first significant year-over-year decline in housing prices, which have remained stubbornly high even as the broader housing market has slowed down due to higher borrowing costs.

Prices for previously owned homes fell by 1.7 percent in April, even sharper than the 1 percent price decline in March, according to data released Thursday by the National Association of Realtors, which said the median price for an existing home in April prices was $388,800. Prices fell across the board in all four regions both in April compared to March, as well as in comparison to the prior year.