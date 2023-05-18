Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Having reached the end of a period of major interest rate increases and with clear signs that inflation has peaked, Latin America’s central banks are now assessing when to start cutting rates. It will be an equally delicate process — and it is equally necessary. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight On Thursday, the Bank of Mexico, known as Banxico, announced that it will keep rates unchanged “for an extended period.” It is now likely to be in a wait-and-see mode for several months after completing a record 7.25-percentage-point increase over two years, to the current 11.25%.

With the region’s history of out-of-control prices and financial instability, Latin American central bankers need to remain prudent and ensure that the downward phase goes as smoothly as the upward cycle did. That said, the case for rate cuts is growing, particularly in Brazil, the largest economy in the region. (1)

A look at current real rates and inflation expectations shows there is a risk of overtightening the region’s economy, which is expected to slow this year and recover only slightly in 2024. That’d be an unforced error. Central banks should avoid keeping rates in restrictive territory for too long.

Take the case of Brazil. It first increased the Selic rate in March 2021, and over 17 months took it to the current level of 13.75%, where it has been since August. The monetary tightening helped lead to a reduction in inflation from a peak of 12% to slightly above 4%.

That sent Brazil’s real interest rates — the interest rate minus the rate of inflation — to over 9.5%, the highest among a group of more than 50 large countries analyzed by Bloomberg. The next country on the list is Ukraine, with a real rate of 7.1%. (India has a real rate of 1.8%, and the US is at just 0.35%.) Even when taking into account inflation expectations, which economists forecast to bounce back to 6% by the end of the year, that still gives Brazil’s central bank some room to lower rates and reduce borrowing costs.

In the case of Mexico, the real rate is about 5%. A further slowdown in the rate of inflation would widen the gap with the nominal reference rate, opening space to reduce borrowing costs. Some economists see that happening by November.

The situation for Colombia, Chile and Peru is less obvious for now, as their real rates are still pretty low or even negative.

Yes, the region’s policymakers will also want to see that inflation — particularly in its core reading, which hasn’t come down as quick as headline prices — continues to slow. But resilient labor markets and a better-than-expected performance so far this year have moderated the disinflation process.

And then there are the politics: In Brazil, the central bank is under pressure from President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who has repeatedly argued that rates needs to come down fast. And Colombian President Gustavo Petro last week asked commercial banks to cut their fees, arguing that the central bank hikes put the productive economy at risk.

Of course, central bankers will want to make sure their autonomy is respected and not be seen as giving in to political pressure. They will also want to avoid any embarrassing U-turns that put their credibility at risk. As Peru’s Julio Velarde, the longest-serving central banker in the Americas, told Bloomberg News last month: “The worst-case scenario for a central banker is to lower the interest rate only to hike it again two or three months later.”

True enough. Still, the region’s central bankers can and should start signaling a path for future cuts. They have gained credibility in the last several years, when they reacted faster and more aggressively than their peers in developed countries to stave off the post-pandemic inflationary spike. They’ve shown they have the necessary communications skills — and they shouldn’t be shy about using them.

--With assistance from Chris Middleton.

(1) Two smaller economies, Costa Rica and Uruguay, already reduced rates in March and April. Colombia, the last of the region’s main inflation-targeting central banks that hasn’t stopped raising rates, is expected to do so soon.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Juan Pablo Spinetto is a Bloomberg News managing editor for economics and government in Latin America.

