The bears have greatly underestimated the strength of the US labor market. That’s the takeaway from Thursday’s sharp reversal in what turned out to be a fraudulent jump in initial jobless claims earlier in the month. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The latest claims data showed that the US had just 242,000 initial jobless claims last week on a seasonally adjusted basis, dropping by 22,000 from a week earlier and validating the view that the previous week’s uptick was due mostly to fraud in Massachusetts (more on that later). Continuing claims, a measure of how hard it is to find new work, fell to the lowest since the week of March 3. Excluding the problematic Massachusetts data completely, it’s hard to identify much of concern; claims are basically proceeding along the lines of the pre-pandemic seasonal pattern.

Economists have been forecasting an uptick in unemployment for months, but they keep pushing it further into the future as data defy the pessimists. As recently as January, economic prognosticators surveyed by Bloomberg thought unemployment would end the current quarter at 4.2%. Yet it’s still just 3.4%, the lowest since the 1960s. The median forecast by economists still has unemployment poised to rise over the coming quarters, with a peak of 4.7% in 2024. But if the consensus has been off for this long, why trust it now?

Payroll growth is clearly cooling from the feverish pace of the Covid-19 rebound, and there have been pockets of notable weakness on the West Coast. The three-month average of nonfarm private payroll gains has returned to its pre-pandemic (2017-2019) average, but it isn’t falling off a cliff, even in the face of the 500 basis points in rate increases that the Federal Reserve has delivered in the past 14 months. If the Fed opts for a patient approach and pauses rate increases now, there’s reason to believe that the labor market could keep surprising everyone.

Of course, history isn’t on the side of the “soft landing.” Generally, when the Fed raises rates aggressively, the economy tends to buckle and workers eventually pay the price. Last week’s initial jobless claims were like catnip to the doomsayers, but the developments ever since have underscored the perils of being overly eager to confirm a narrative. “The increase seen in initial weekly unemployment claims is not reflective of individuals filing for unemployment insurance but rather fraudulent attempts on the system,” Matthew Kitsos, a spokesman for Massachusetts’ executive office of labor and workforce development, told Bloomberg’s Augusta Saraiva in an emailed statement last week. In fact, a note Wednesday from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Murat Tasci and Michael Hanson found that “nearly all of the recent shift up” in weekly jobless claims on a national level could be attributed to the state.

No one’s claiming that the labor market is out of the woods, but it has proved more durable than many people thought. Employers who struggled to staff up during the pandemic have been less willing to let people go. And if the job market continues to hang tough, that could have positive implications for consumer spending, housing and corporate earnings, feeding a virtuous cycle.

But is that working at cross-purposes with the Fed? Ultimately, it all comes down to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s assessment of how the labor market is impacting inflation, which is still running at more than twice the Fed’s 2% goal. If Powell decides that low unemployment and strong wage growth are preventing consumer inflation from cooling, he can certainly take rates higher. Doing so would eventually cause unemployment to rise.

At his press conference this month, Powell waffled on the issue, suggesting that wage growth probably had to slow but also casting skepticism on the idea that wages necessarily cause higher prices. “I’ve never said that ... wages are really the principal driver, because I don’t think that’s really right,” he said. Where he comes down on this issue ultimately will have enormous implications for workers, but for now, it’s increasingly evident that the US labor market has been greatly underestimated.

